Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Matthew Stafford Vs. Daniel Jones
Welcome to this week’s quarterback Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision!
In this Week 7 article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy managers should be starting Matthew Stafford against the Jacksonville Jaguars or Daniel Jones against the Los Angeles Chargers. Stafford is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the year (QB26) against the Ravens, while Jones is coming off a QB4 performance against the Cardinals.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 7 quarterback projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Matthew Stafford vs. Daniel Jones this week.
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Ranked as our QB14 this week, Matthew Stafford is now QB15 on the season. He’s had a strange season in that he’s had two top-10 weeks (including a top-2 week) and three bottom-15 weeks.
The 37-year-old doesn’t have a great matchup this week, but it’s not a horrible one either. The Jaguars are giving up the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (17.9) so it’s technically a plus matchup for Stafford.
The one thing Stafford doesn’t have going for him is that it's looking very likely that he’ll be without star receiver Puka Nacua this weekend, so that’s definitely a strike against him as we attempt to sharpen our decision-making process here. The Jaguars have been bad against receivers so far this year, so DaVante Adams should have himself a nice fantasy day. But that doesn’t help Stafford a ton if he doesn’t have any other pass-catching options getting open.
QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones comes in at QB12 this week, and is currently QB9 on the season. The 28-year-old has had four top-12 performances on the year, and has scored at least two combined touchdowns in all but one of his games this season.
Jones has a tougher matchup this week as the Colts face a Chargers defense that has allowed the seventh-least fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This could be more of a statement on the Tua Tagovailoa than anything, but it’s worth noting the Chargers had three interceptions last week so that’s something to be wary of.
With Tyler Warren playing like a Rookie of the Year candidate, Jones has found a new favorite target and also has a built-in play action advantage as the Chargers have to account for the current league rushing leader in Jonathan Taylor.
The Verdict
The matchup makes this closer for me than it would be otherwise, but I’m having a tough time making a good case for Stafford without his best receiver.
Jones hasn’t been running as much as we’re used to with just seven attempts over his last three games, but Stafford is even less of a threat to run the ball so Danny Dimes still has a bit of an edge there.
While it feels really weird to be choosing Daniel Jones over, well, anyone…it seems like the smart decision here.
I’m locking in Daniel Jones over Matthew Stafford for Week 7.