Rams Injury Report: Unnerving Developments on Puka Nacua's Game Status
The Los Angeles Rams released their second week seven injury report of 2025. Here's the latest out of Baltimore.
Los Angeles Rams
Full
Colby Parkinson (concussion) put in another full practice, making it two this week, while Omar Speights (ankle) and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) had their first full practice in at least a week. Things appear to be trending positively for the two as they both missed the Ravens game.
Josaiah Stewart was battling an illness. He was a full participant.
Limited
Blake Corum, who missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury suffered against the Ravens, was limited on Thursday.
Did Not Participate
Puka Nacua (ankle) and Rob Havenstein (ankle) did not practice. If Havenstein is unable to play, this will be the third straight game he's missed this season.
For Nacua, if he misses this game, he will have a mountain to climb for the Triple Crown as Jaxon Smith-Njigba now leads him by 80 yards after a 162-yard performance against Jacksonville last week and a 132-yard performance against Tampa Bay the week before.
The Rams play both teams this season. McVay was asked on Wednesday if he would play Nacua in the event he doesn't practice.
“I think it'd probably be tough to say," stated McVay. "I certainly don't want to pigeonhole myself into an approach like that, but I think that you would like him to be able to do that.”
Stafford on Potentially Missing Nacua
“Obviously, he’s a great player," stated Stafford. "He’s a guy that does a lot for us both in the run game and the pass game. He’s got great energy on game day. If he's not able to go, then obviously his presence will be missed. At the same time, I have total trust and confidence in all the other guys that we have to get out there and go make plays for us.”
Jacksonville Jaguars
Full
Travon Walker (wrist) was a full participant. This is his second straight day of full participation. Robert Hainsey (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday.
Limited
Eric Murray (neck) and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were limited. This was the same status they had on Wednesday.
Did Not Participate
Devin Lloyd (calf) and Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice. Both men have been ruled out for the game. They did not practice on Wednesday either, and there is no indication that either man will practice on Friday.
