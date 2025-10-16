Ram Digest

Rams Injury Report: Unnerving Developments on Puka Nacua's Game Status

It's not looking good for the Los Angeles Rams if they had hopes of Nacua playing this week

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is congratulated by center Coleman Shelton (65) after a touchdown in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is congratulated by center Coleman Shelton (65) after a touchdown in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams released their second week seven injury report of 2025. Here's the latest out of Baltimore.

Los Angeles Rams

Full

Colby Parkinson (concussion) put in another full practice, making it two this week, while Omar Speights (ankle) and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) had their first full practice in at least a week. Things appear to be trending positively for the two as they both missed the Ravens game.

Josaiah Stewart
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (41) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josaiah Stewart was battling an illness. He was a full participant.

Limited

Blake Corum, who missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury suffered against the Ravens, was limited on Thursday.

Did Not Participate

Puka Nacua (ankle) and Rob Havenstein (ankle) did not practice. If Havenstein is unable to play, this will be the third straight game he's missed this season.

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

For Nacua, if he misses this game, he will have a mountain to climb for the Triple Crown as Jaxon Smith-Njigba now leads him by 80 yards after a 162-yard performance against Jacksonville last week and a 132-yard performance against Tampa Bay the week before.

The Rams play both teams this season. McVay was asked on Wednesday if he would play Nacua in the event he doesn't practice.

“I think it'd probably be tough to say," stated McVay. "I certainly don't want to pigeonhole myself into an approach like that, but I think that you would like him to be able to do that.”

Stafford on Potentially Missing Nacua

“Obviously, he’s a great player," stated Stafford. "He’s a guy that does a lot for us both in the run game and the pass game. He’s got great energy on game day. If he's not able to go, then obviously his presence will be missed. At the same time, I have total trust and confidence in all the other guys that we have to get out there and go make plays for us.”

nf
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars

Full

Travon Walker (wrist) was a full participant. This is his second straight day of full participation. Robert Hainsey (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday.

Travon Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Limited

Eric Murray (neck) and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were limited. This was the same status they had on Wednesday.

Did Not Participate

Devin Lloyd (calf) and Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice. Both men have been ruled out for the game. They did not practice on Wednesday either, and there is no indication that either man will practice on Friday.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.