J.J. McCarthy, Justin Herbert, Shedeur Sanders, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 11
Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.
We’re now 11 weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (Jets and Raiders).
And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 11 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 12 and beyond.
5. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have had a rough couple of weeks offensively ,and Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Bears was no exception. Minnesota only managed 265 total yards of offense on the day as QB J.J. McCarthy has seemingly regressed a bit over his past two games. McCarthy was 16-32 for just 150 yards in the loss and threw one touchdown to go with two interceptions. With McCarthy playing like this, it’s going to be hard to trust players like Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and even Justin Jefferson moving forward.
Week 12 Best Bet to Produce: Justin Jefferson
4. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers should probably be higher on the list after managing just 135 total yards of offense in their 35-6 loss to the Jaguars, but we’ll give them a bit of a break as the teams above them are repeat offenders. Justin Herbert went 10-18 for just 85 yards before being pulled in the blowout, while Kimani Vidal only had 13 rushing yards (and got hurt), and Keenan Allen led the team with just 53 receiving yards. This is more likely an aberration than anything else as the Chargers offense is much better than this performance, so fantasy owners shouldn’t panic about payers like Herbert and Ladd McConkey.
Week 12 Best Bet to Produce: Ladd McConkey
3. Tennessee Titans
Another week, another appearance on this list for the Titans. They are currently last in the NFL in total yards per game, but we’ll give them a bit of a break this week as they were only the third-worst offense in the league on Sunday. The Titans managed just 229 total yards in their 16-13 loss to the Texans, as Cam Ward led the team in passing (194 yards) and rushing (33 yards). The Titans haven’t scored more than 21 points in a game all season and really don’t offer much (anything) in terms of fantasy value -- especially with Calvin Ridley out for the season.
Week 12 Best Bet to Produce: Tony Pollard
2. Cleveland Browns
The Browns almost pulled off an upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but fell 23-16 as their offense didn’t manage to score a touchdown all day. Cleveland only managed 187 yards of total offense on the day, and were unable to overcome a 23-16 deficit after Dillon Gabriel left the game with a concussion. QB Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut, but went 4-16 for 47 yards and an interception. While the Browns offense might look better under Sanders if he starts next week, there’s not much upside here outside of Quinshon Judkins.
Week 12 Best Bet to Produce: Quinshon Judkins
1. New York Jets
The Jets have been going week-to-week on their quarterback decision, and they’ll likely do the same thing again heading into Week 12 after another disappointing performance from Justin Fields in their 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Fields passed for just 116 yards and was the team’s leading rusher in a game during which they put up just 245 total yards of offense. With Garrett Wilson out for the next few weeks, Breece Hall is the only viable fantasy option for the Jets right now.
Week 12 Best Bet to Produce: Breece Hall