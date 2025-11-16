Chargers breakout star injured on a meaningless play
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently fighting for a playoff swinging victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A big part of this playoff run for the Chargers is the surge they have received in the run game from their former sixth round selection, Kimani Vidal.
Vidal started on the Chargers practice squad, eventually working his way into the starting role due to injuries received by Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. This elevation occured due to Vidal's major breakout performances once called upon.
However, a sour ending to Vidal's 2025 season could be in play.
In the beginning of the second quarter, the Chargers offense began to stall due to poor pass protection, and tackles for loss from the Jaguars swarming defense.
Vidal, on a third and fourteen, was given a swing pass to simply get the ball out of Herbert's hands and essentially concede their offensive drive.
The second-year fantasy breakout star ended up getting tackled low, grabbing his left leg right after being hit. Vidal was later seen walking off on his own power, but questions still remain unanswered if he is fully healthy to return.
UPDATE: After being declared questionable to return, Vidal got back in the game before halftime.
