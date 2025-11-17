How Shedeur Sanders Performed in NFL Debut With Browns
Shedeur Sanders made his much-anticipated NFL debut on Sunday afternoon, coming in in relief of Browns starter Dillon Gabriel—who left the game in the first half with a concussion.
The 23-year-old entered Cleveland’s game against the Ravens to plenty of cheers from the home crowd, who had been clamoring all season for the rookie fifth-round pick to take over, but the spark wasn’t enough as Baltimore held on for a 23–16 win.
Sanders took over with a six-point lead to start the second half, but went just 4-for-16 passing for 47 yards with an interception and failed to lead the Browns on a scoring drive. He was also sacked twice on the afternoon and finished with a passer rating of just 13.3.
Cleveland set Sanders up perfectly for his first career pass attempt, making life look easy on a rollout that led to a completion to wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Unfortunately, the game got away from Sanders, who threw an interception on his second drive and had multiple second-half chances to give Cleveland their third win of the season, but couldn’t deliver.
Fans, media, and even Browns owner Jimmy Haslam have been waiting patiently for Sanders to get a shot throughout his rookie season, and Sunday brought exactly that. Depending on the prognosis of Gabriel's concussion in the coming days, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback could get another chance under center next Sunday when Cleveland faces the Raiders in Las Vegas.