Justin Fields’ Future With Jets Already In Doubt
The New York Jets rolled the dice on Justin Fields this past offseason with the hope that he could be the next bounce-back quarterback around the league.
Over the last few years, we've seen a handful of guys struggle after being selected early in the NFL Draft only to thrive elsewhere. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Daniel Jones are just a few examples. Fields showed some flashes over with the Chicago Bears and seemed to take a step forward last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers before Russell Wilson took over as the starter.
There was a lot of hope around the position to kick off the season, but it just hasn't gone as planned. Now, the Jets are 2-8 and there's plenty of chatter about the idea of landing a high draft pick, rather than making a run.
Should the Jets move on from Justin Fields?
ESPN shared an entire column highlighting the five teams who have the best shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets came in at No. 3. On top of this, ESPNs' Dan Graziano unsurprisingly said that he doesn't think that Fields is "long" for New York and that the team could cut ties with him after the season.
"What would landing the No. 1 pick mean for quarterback Justin Fields? I'm not sure Fields is long for New York regardless of whether the Jets take a QB in the draft," Graziano said. "But if they end up with the No. 1 pick -- and assuming Fields' performance doesn't do a complete 180 in the final eight weeks of the season -- I have to believe they'd use it to draft his replacement. Fields wouldn't walk away empty-handed, though, as $10 million of his $20 million 2026 salary is fully guaranteed."
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets, but only $10 million is guaranteed in 2026.
There have been some people clamoring for his job as the team's starting quarterback. As of writing, the Jets haven't announced if they are making a change, but the vibes are not high right now for the young signal-caller.
