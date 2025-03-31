Moore: Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Free Agency
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away as free agency has come and gone and teams are beginning to finalize their big boards.
The Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard were surprisingly aggressive during the free agency period, giving out big contracts to Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum to revamp their secondary. The signings allow the Colts to focus on other areas in the draft, as there are still plenty of needs to be addressed.
With the draft only 25 days away, here is how I see the Colts' draft shaking out with free agency in the books.
Round 1, Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts tight end room had the worst production in the NFL a season ago. Indy did not add a tight end in free agency but lost Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, signaling a draft pick is on the way.
A year after the Colts tried their best to trade up for Brock Bowers, they get their blue chip tight end in Tyler Warren. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner is a force in the passing game who can play in line and impact the running game with his blocking prowess.
Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned at the combine that the Colts would love to have a tight end that can be multiple at the position and be able to affect the game on third down. Warren provides exactly that and would give Anthony Richardson a security blanket he can rely on over the middle of the field.
Round 2 Pick 50: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
TRADE: Colts send the No.45 (second round) pick to the Seattle Seahawks for No.50 (second round) and No.137 (fourth round) picks.
It would not be a Colts' draft without a trade-back. Ballard makes a deal with the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider to fall back five spots in the second round and collect an extra fourth-round pick. Even with the trade back, the Colts get an impact player that fills a glaring need.
Carson Schwesinger is an athletic playmaker who impacts the game from sideline to sideline. The All-American linebacker is a solid tackler with impressive instincts in coverage, areas where the Colts' linebackers struggled last season. Schwesinger would immediately compete with Jaylon Carlies for the starting WILL spot and could be the missing piece to complete the defensive overhaul in Indy.
Round 3 Pick 80: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Ballard talked at the combine about the depth of the offensive line class, especially in the middle rounds. The Colts get in on the fun by adding Wyatt Milum, a player who could potentially take over for the departed Will Fries.
Milum was an offensive tackle at West Virginia who projects to be a guard in the NFL. He is a power player who is explosive off the line with strong hands to lock down defenders. Milum is one of the best fits for the Colts in the entire draft class, and with his similarities in play to Fries, he could be the starter at right guard from Day 1.
Round 4, Pick 116: CJ West, DT, Indiana
The Colts need help behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior of the defensive line. Why not stay in-state and grab the high motor of CJ West from Indiana?
West is a high-level athlete (9.16 RAS) who clogs the middle against the run and offers upside as a pass rusher. With Raekwon Davis no longer with the team, and the only addition to the defensive line being three-technique Neville Gallimore, West would slot in as the backup nose tackle to Stewart and provide solid depth to the defensive line.
Round 4 Pick 137: RJ Harvey Jr., RB, UCF
The Colts missed having a capable RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor last season. That changes with the addition of RJ Harvey Jr.
Harvey is another high-level athlete (8.41 RAS) with great speed and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Harvey was highly productive in college and has the explosiveness the Colts covet. His pass protection is a work in progress, but Harvey is more than capable of handling the load if Taylor has to miss time.
Round 5 Pick 151: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Ballard will always prioritize adding talent in the trenches. Just like a season ago, the Colts double-dip on the offensive line by adding depth at tackle with Chase Lundt.
Lundt is a very experienced lineman with over 3,000 college snaps. He is a mover in the run game and offers tackle-guard flexibility. A taller tackle with short arms fits what the Colts have drafted previously, and Lundt would help add depth to the Colts' offensive line amid a transition.
Round 6 Pick 189: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU
The Colts decide to double-dip on the other side of the trenches as well. With only one edge rusher currently under contract for 2026, Indy gets some insurance with Tyler Batty.
Batty is an older prospect – he be 25 as a rookie – but he has the athleticism and length the Colts like from their edge rushers. He transfers speed to power well and displays explosiveness off the snap, giving him upside as a run defender. While he likely will never be more than a role player, Batty's high motor and leadership ability will make him a favorite of the Colts.
Round 7 Pick 232: Dan Jackson, SAF, Georgia
The Colts are set at safety with Bynum and Nick Cross, but the depth behind the top two is questionable at best. Indy can help solidify the back end of the secondary with Dan Jackson.
Jackson is a former walk-on at Georgia who worked his way from special teams contributor to full-time starter. He has great speed and a high football IQ, helping him make plays in coverage or against the run. Jackson can immediately contribute on special teams as well, giving him a good chance to make the 53-man roster.