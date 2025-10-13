Justin Fields, Calvin Ridley, Chase Brown, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 6
Fantasy football managers are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.
We’re now six weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some actual trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article this year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (ahem…Jets and Titans).
With that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 6 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 7 and beyond.
5. Denver Broncos
London curse or sign of things to come? Despite winning 12-11 (gross), the Broncos looked abysmal on offense on Sunday in putting up just 246 total yards on the day. While the performance against a Jets defense that had allowed 27 (or more) points in every other game this season is worrisome, we’ll give Denver a “across the Atlantic” pass this week as they’re still 14th in the league in terms of average total yards per game. Look for Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, and J.K. Dobbins to rebound at home against the Giants next week.
Week 7 Best Bet to Produce: Courtland Sutton
4. Cincinnati Bengals
It’s not totally their fault as they’re playing without Joe Burrow, but the Bengals continue to be one of the most disappointing fantasy offenses in the league (if not the most disappointing). With newly-acquired QB Joe Flacco now at the helm, things didn’t change much in the 27-18 loss to the Packers as the Bengals only put up 268 yards of total offense. RB Chase Brown continued his disappointing 2025 campaign with just 49 total yards, but Ja’Marr Chase at least proved he’s offense-proof with 10 catches for 94 receiving yards and a touchdown. While Tee Higgins had a decent day with five catches for 62 yards on eight targets, he and Brown need to be downgraded a bit moving forward.
Week 7 Best Bet to Produce: Ja’Marr Chase
3. Cleveland Browns
The Browns have officially handed the keys to rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, but things haven’t really gotten much better. Now 1-5 after a 23-9 loss to the Steelers, the Browns are averaging a league-worst 13.7 points per game and are in the bottom-three in total offense per game over their last three games. While rookies RB Quinshon Judkins and TE Harold Fannin Jr. have looked like the Browns’ best players on offense, WR Jerry Jeudy and TE David Njoku have been volatile fantasy starts due to the up-and-down nature of the Browns’ offense. With Jeudy and Njoku both potential trade targets, Judkins and Fannin Jr look like the only viable fantasy assets here.
Week 7 Best Bet to Produce: Quinshon Judkins
2. Tennessee Titans
The Titans have been on this list more often than not this season, and they come in close to the top of the list again after putting up just 225 yards of total offense in the 20-10 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday. Tennessee is now last in the league with just 232 yards of total offense per game and second-to-last with 13.8 points per game. Rookie QB Cam Ward is starting to look a little better, but he was still sacked six times on Sunday. Calvin Ridley saw just one target on the day before leaving with an injury, and Tony Pollard saw just 10 carries. Now at 1-5, the Titans will likely be sellers heading into the trade deadline, so we’ll probably see some shakeup here. Tyjae Spears is a sneaky add just in case Pollard gets dealt.
Week 7 Best Bet to Produce: Tyjae Spears
1. New York Jets
We’re not going to give the Jets the “across the Atlantic” pass that we gave the Broncos as they didn’t even put up 100 yards of total team offense on Sunday. 82 total yards is just downright embarrassing, and the Jets are now down to fifth-worst in the league with just under 280 yards per game on the season. Justin Fields only threw for 45 yards on the day and Breece Hall averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on his way to a 22-carry, 57-yard performance. With Garrett Wilson headed in for an MRI, things could get even worse for the 0-6 Jets as they prepare to host the Panthers without their best player. This is an offense to avoid for fantasy purposes.
Week 7 Best Bet to Produce: Mason Taylor