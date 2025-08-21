Kyle Williams, Elijah Arroyo And 3 More Rookie Fantasy Football Sleepers
Rookies have become increasingly more valuable in fantasy football as time has passed. We need to know more than just the stars like Ashton Jeanty and Cam Ward now to have a successful fantasy season. These are the five sleeper rookies you need to know before your fantasy drafts.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
JCM may not be a sleeper by the time we get to the regular season, the way his value is rising, but he's still being drafted as the rookie RB11 according to his ADP. It looks like Brian Robinson Jr is done in Washington, and the general belief is that Croskey-Merritt made him expendable. While he's still behind Chris Rodriguez and Austin Ekeler on the team's depth chart, he has the potential to be a breakout star this season. It may take a few more weeks than fantasy owners would like, so be patient with him.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Everything has fallen into place for Gordon II this offseason. Granted, he's done his job by outperforming Jaylen Wright; however, injuries have fallen in his favor. Alexander Mattison was his biggest competition for RB2 and short-yardage back, and he's now out for the season with a neck injury. Starter De'Von Achane is also expected to be out for the rest of the summer due to a calf injury as well. Gordon II has a chance to carve out a significant role in the Miami Dolphins' offense this season.
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots
Williams has a chance to step in and immediately become the primary deep threat for the New England Patriots this season. Still, he's not being drafted inside the top 20 rookies this summer, according to his ADP. He is a sleeper wide receiver who could emerge as a star with massive weekly upside as early as Week 1 in 2025.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton has been a guy that I've been extremely high on for months now. An injury has slowed him down a bit, but it's not expected to impact him for the start of the regular season. It will take him a few weeks to emerge, but by the time we get to Thanksgiving, he will have surpassed Cooper Kupp on the Seahawks depth chart.
TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
I have not been shy about Arroyo. He should be in the same conversation as Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland as the top rookie tight end in fantasy football. No one should be shocked if when the dust is settled, he ends up being the best tight end in this rookie class.