Kyler Murray And 3 Other Top Fantasy Football Values In NFL.com's 2026 ADP Rankings

The fantasy football season is just around the corner, with teams throughout the NFL entering training camp as the offseason comes to a close. Fantasy players are always looking to capitalize on value come draft time, and a number of factors can affect ADP coming into the new season.

Plenty of players will offer solid value entering the 2026 NFL campaign, but these four players have separated themselves as strong value picks among fantasy drafts. Let’s explore NFL.com’s top value at this point of the offseason:

Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings (QB)

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 148.6

Kyler Murray has a lot to prove coming into the 2026 season, and it will start with a position battle in training camp. The Minnesota Vikings brought in Murray on a prove-it deal to compete with former first-round pick JJ McCarthy, with the veteran seemingly holding the upper-hand heading into camp. Murray sets a safe fantasy floor with his rushing upside, and a starting role in Kevin O’Connell’s offense could do wonders for his passing efficiency. If he can get back to his 2020 form, where Murray finished as QB3 in fantasy scoring, he’ll emerge as one of fantasy’s biggest sleepers in 2026.

Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB)

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 55.7

Bucky Irving will take over as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ bell-cow following the departure of Rachaad White in free agency, bolstering his fantasy outlook coming into the 2026 campaign. Still, the star running back will enter draft season with a discounted ADP after dealing with several nagging issues in 2025. He finished the year ranked as RB18 in weekly PPR scoring, but still managed to carve out several notable performances in an offense that regressed due to injury last season. With expanded volume and greater health, Irving projects to vastly outperform his fifth-round ADP.

Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys (RB)

Jun 16, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 37.1

Javonte Williams flipped narratives that defined the early parts of his career in 2025, posting elite production for an explosive Dallas Cowboys offense last year. He racked up 1,338 yards from scrimmage with 13 total touchdowns while finishing the season ranked as RB12 in fantasy despite missing a game. He enters 2026 ranked as RB16 in PPR, despite retaining his role with minimal competition for touches in Dallas’ offseason, and projects to outperform this draft range with similar production this season.

Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts (WR)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ADP: 136.5

The Indianapolis Colts’ receiving corps will feature a new look coming into the 2026 season. The team parted ways with veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. via trade, while inking Alec Pierce to a long-term deal. With Pittman out the door, veteran receiver Josh Downs will likely take on the team’s WR2 role for the upcoming year. This bump in volume could have a positive impact on his fantasy outlook early in the season, especially if the Colts’ passing attack can sustain the production it managed early in the 2025 season. Entering the year with an ADP in the 11th round, Downs could be a sleeper worth noting come draft time.

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