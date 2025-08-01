Top Quarterback-Wide Receiver Combos Including Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase
Widely considered the strongest pair heading into 2025, the Bengals' Joe Burrow brings elite accuracy, and Ja'Marr Chase just won the Receiving Triple Crown. They are one of the most productive fantasy duos, with Pro Football Focus listing them at #1 among QB/WR duos entering this season.
Burrow was the league’s top passer last year with 4,918 yards. He also led the league in passing touchdowns. Chase led the league with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. This is one of the safest and highest-upside stacks in fantasy. Take Chase if you’re picking late in Round 1, and watch for Burrow in the mid-rounds.
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford & Puka Nacua
The Rams' Puka Nacua quickly broke out in his first season in 2023, setting a rookie record of 1,486 receiving yards. Last season, he sat out 6 games due to a PCL injury. Puka still managed to produce 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards per game.
Stafford, who turned 37 years old this year, is still an effective veteran quarterback. He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. You can wait on choosing Stafford as your QB and still stack with Puka or Adams. Stafford is a sneaky streamer as QB2 if you’re going hero or zero-QB. According to their ADP, Puka is going in the late first round or early second round.
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson & Zay Flowers
Lamar Jackson is an MVP-winning, elite quarterback. He threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in 2024. Pair him with any capable receiver and you're golden, but pair him with the Ravens' Zay Flowers and you're a winner, baby. For his second season, Flowers made 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and 4 touchdowns.
This duo has a strong connection, and they are often recognized for their chemistry and explosive plays. While the pairing of Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson has also been a prominent matchup, Flowers is seen as the future of the Ravens' passing attack.
Honorable Mentions & Emerging Pairs
The Chargers' Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey are an under-the-radar pairing that showed flashes of greatness last season. As long as Herbert keeps passing it well, and McConkey is earning targets in the offense, this is a fantastic stack for your roster.
The Texans' CJ Stroud and Nico Collins are an excellent duo that could land at a decent value. While Stroud did struggle last season, part of it could have been that his favorite target (which happened to be Collins) was out with a hamstring injury for 5 weeks. Despite that, Collins still managed 1,006 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, playing in just 12 games.