Miami Dolphins Mock Draft & Team Needs
After an explosive 2023 campaign, the Miami Dolphins regressed on offense in 2024 due to key injuries, underwhelming receiver production, and shaky offensive line play. With aging defensive pieces and lingering uncertainty on both sides of the ball, Miami heads into the 2025 NFL Draft seeking reinforcements to stay competitive in a loaded AFC.
Miami Dolphins
After finishing second in points scored (496) and first overall in offensive yards in 2023, the Dolphins lost their offensive magic (345 points – 2nd) while falling to below league average in offensive yards (18th).
Starting Offense:
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB De’Von Achane
WR Tyreek Hill
WR Jaylen Waddle
TE Jonnu Smith
Their demise was tied to Tyreek Hill's regression in play (81/959/6 – 38 catches for 842 yards and seven touchdowns fewer than the previous season). In addition, Jaylen Waddle is coming off his worst season (58/744/2). Miami played six games without their starting quarterback. De’Von Achane was an offensive star (1,499 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 78 catches), and Jonnu Smith (88/884/8) outperformed expectations by a wide margin.
Their offensive line allowed 43 sacks due to subpar play at guard while being in transition at left tackle (Patrick Paul – drafted 2nd in 2024). Austin Jackson should grade as an edge at right tackle after missing nine games last season.
The Dolphins’ defense showed growth last year, holding offenses to the fourth-lowest total in yards while allowing 364 points (10th). On the downside, Miami recorded only 35 sacks. They allowed 4.4 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns.
Their defensive line is aging. Linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips played only four games in 2024. Their secondary looks messy, with veteran CB Jalen Ramsey appearing to be the only asset.
Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 13th
Round 2: 48th
Round 3: 98th
Round 4: 116th, 135th
Round 5: 150th, 155th
Round 7: 224th, 231st, 253rd
Miami is a challenging spot this year. They want to contend for a playoff spot, but they may require another dynamic season from Tyreek Hill, who may kick and scream his way out of town if the Dolphins get off to a slow start. This quandary sets the tone for the first pick in this year’s draft.
In the first round, the Dolphins should have their eye on S Nick Emmanwori. He brings size and speed that should play well in run support and coverage.
I’ll go with edge rusher Nic Scourton as Miami’s second player drafted. He’ll overlap the play of the Dolphins’ top players on the outside at linebacker, but the Dolphins add a younger player with three-down value.
