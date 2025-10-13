NFL MVP Odds: Drake Maye, Baker Mayfield Patrick Mahomes Surging After Strong Week 6 Performances
Two games remain in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (the favorite to win NFL MVP) has yet to play.
But, Allen is losing some ground in the MVP odds, as both Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes beat 4-1 teams on Sunday to jump inside 5/1 to win the league MVP.
Even with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving and Emeka Egbuka all banged up, Mayfield continued to make winning plays against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 256 yards and a pair of scores to move Tampa Bay to 5-1 in 2025.
As a result, the Bucs are the No. 1 team in my power rankings (based on Super Bowl odds) after Week 6.
Mahomes (+225 to win MVP) turned in a huge game against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, registering four total scores (three passing, one rushing) to lead KC to a double-digit win — putting it back to .500 this season.
Mayfield and Mahomes have been on the rise in back-to-back weeks, but there is a dark horse to watch as well heading into Week 7.
New England Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye has been on fire as of late, and he led the Pats to a 4-2 start with a big game against the New Orleans Saints.
While he’s not amongst the top contenders, Maye is within striking distance at +2500.
Seven players have shorter than 20/1 odds to win the MVP, but who should bettors have their eye on heading into Week 7?
First, let’s examine where everyone stacks up through six weeks.
NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen: +185
- Patrick Mahomes: +225
- Baker Mayfield: +425
- Matthew Stafford: +1500
- Jared Goff: +1500
- Justin Herbert: +1800
- Jordan Love: +1800
- Jayden Daniels: +2200
- Drake Maye: +2500
- Lamar Jackson: +3000
- Dak Prescott: +3500
- Daniel Jones: +4000
- Sam Darnold: +5000
- Jalen Hurts: +5000
- Aaron Rodgers: +7500
- Trevor Lawrence: +8000
- Caleb Williams: +10000
- Bo Nix: +10000
Baker Mayfield’s MVP Case Becomes Stronger
Injuries haven’t stopped the Buccaneers yet this season, and that’s because Mayfield has continuously come up with big plays – and game-winning drives – in 2025.
The Bucs quarterback has thrown 12 touchdowns to just one interception while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He’s led four game-winning drives and made four fourth-quarter comebacks, which leads the NFL.
On top of that, Mayfield has a highlight reel of impressive third-down scrambles to keep drives alive late in games. He’s ran for 158 yards on 22 carries this season.
With Tampa Bay firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Mayfield deserves to be an inner circle MVP candidate.
Patrick Mahomes Has Number to Win Another MVP
Mahomes put on a show on Sunday Night Football against Detroit, totaling four scores while throwing for 257 yards. He’s posted an 11-touchdown to two-interception ratio this season, and the star quarterback has been a serious weapon with his legs, running for 222 yards and four scores in six games.
The Chiefs are just 3-3, which certainly hurts Mahomes’ case to win MVP, but they’ve won three of their last four games, including huge wins over Baltimore (with Lamar Jackson) and Detroit.
Kansas City remains in the mix to win the AFC West, and Mahomes gets his top wideout – Rashee Rice – back in Week 7.
Drake Maye Could Be Terrific Dark Horse MVP Bet
One of the most interesting MVP candidates is New England quarterback Drake Maye, who is having a breakout season in his second NFL campaign.
This season, Maye has completed 73.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 10 scores and just two picks in six games. He pulled off a massive upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and the Patriots are now 4-2 and have one of the easiest schedules in the league.
New England’s next seven games are against the Tennessee Titans (1-5), Cleveland Browns (1-5), Atlanta Falcons (2-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1), New York Jets (0-6), Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) and New York Giants (2-4).
There’s a real chance New England wins at least five of those games, and it should be in the mix to win the AFC East. If that happens, Maye has a shot to get into the top five in the MVP odds this season.
Jalen Hurts Tanks in Latest NFL MVP Odds
Jalen Hurts went from +1600 to +5000 to win MVP after the Philadelphia Eagles’ disastrous loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.
Hurts’ numbers aren’t bad on the surface – he’s completed 68 percent of his passes and thrown for eight scores to just one interception – but the Eagles’ offense has looked disjointed all season long.
It’s going to take a winning streak and some big all-around games for Hurts to put his name back in this conversation in 2025.
Honorable Mentions
Sam Darnold: The Seattle Seahawks are 4-2 this season and Sam Darnold is a major reason why, throwing 11 scores to just three picks while leading the NFL in yards per attempt and yards per completion.
While Darnold is on the outside looking in (+5000) to win MVP, he could see this number shrink in the coming weeks.
Aaron Rodgers: I don’t think Rodgers will end up with enough counting numbers to win MVP, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback does have 10 scores in five games for a 4-1 team that has a multi-game lead in the AFC North. I’m putting a pin in Rodgers at +7500 as a player that could move up as the season goes on.
Justin Herbert: The Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from back-to-back losses in Week 6, and Justin Herbert made some huge plays on a game-winning dive in the final minute. Herbert now has two game-winning drives this season and a 10-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With Los Angeles extremely banged up on offense, Herbert deserves a lot of credit for the team’s 4-2 start.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.