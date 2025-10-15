Saints' Chris Olave Generating Early Trade Deadline Buzz
The next three weeks are going to be integral for the New Orleans Saints.
Right now, the Saints are sitting at 1-5 on the season with a Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the docket on Sunday, Oct. 19th. Right now, the Saints are in last place in the NFC South and actually are the only team in the division that is below .500 at this point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in first place in the division at 5-1 followed by the Atlanta Falcons at 3-2 and the Carolina Panthers at 3-3.
The reason why the next three weeks specifically are going to be important is because the 2025 National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching and will come and pass on November 4th. There are just 20 days as of writing to go until the trade deadline and if the Saints don't show signs of life over that stretch and make up some ground, it wouldn't be shocking to see the team trade some pieces away.
Will the Saints trade Chris Olave?
For example, ESPN's Adam Schefter recently shared a story in which he discussed that it could be a very active overall trade deadline this season. He also listed candidates who could be moved and included Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Cameron Jordan on his list.
Jordan has spent his entire career in New Orleans and has made it clear over and over that he doesn't want to leave. It would be pretty shocking if the Saints were to trade him away at this point. But, clearly it's not impossible if Schefter is mentioning his name.
Olave is someone who has been talked about as a trade candidate since before the 2025 season even began. Now, at 1-5, that's only picking up steam even more. Recently, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer joined NBC Sports Boston and noted that one team to watch for Olave if he were to become available could be the New England Patriots.
"He's 25 years old and has a fifth-year option for next year that keeps him under contract at less than $16 million," Breer said. "...That is one name where I could see potentially if the Saints were willing to part with him. If the Saints made the decision that we're not extending him after the year and made him available, I could see the Patriots being interested in him."
There isn't anything imminent, but Olave is having a solid season with 39 catches for 342 yards so far in six games. If the Saints make him available, he's someone who could bring a pretty penny back to New Orleans. But, will the Saints be willing to trade its top playmaker? These next three weeks will be critical to that idea.
More NFL: Saints' Alvin Kamara Makes Trade Preference Decision Amid Rumors