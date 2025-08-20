Omarion Hampton And 4 More Mid-Round Fantasy Football Running Backs With RB1 Upside
The key to a successful fantasy football draft is finding as much value as you can with each pick. If your later picks can put up elite numbers that everyone else is only getting in the early rounds, then you are going to have a huge advantage. The position that is most important may be at running back. These are some running backs being drafted as RB2s and RB3s who have RB1 upside in 2025.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: RB16
This is the easiest one. Hampton doesn't just have RB1 upside; he's going to be an RB1. He's more likely to be the RB5 than the RB13. The first-round rookie is an elite talent drafted to an outstanding system that should end up being one of the most run-heavy in the NFL this year. The Los Angeles Chargers will be right up there near the top of the league in carries this season alongside teams like the Eagles and Ravens. They wanted to run more last year, but didn't have the pieces. Now they have an elite running back and an upgraded offensive line. This pick is easy money.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
ADP: RB20
Henderson is a tougher call because his early-down work is very much a question mark. However, his efficiency, big-play ability, and PPR value definitely give him RB1 upside. His RB1 season would look a lot different than your traditional RB1 season you'd see from a guy like Hampton. The Pats' explosive rookie is more cut from the cloth of a guy like De'Von Achane, Alvin Kamara, or Jamaal Charles. Those guys don't come around often, but when they do, they are fantasy gold.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: RB24
I had to go with at least one veteran on this list. Pacheco is being overlooked due to how bad he looked last season after returning from a broken leg. Nevertheless, I've been getting higher and higher on him as we get closer to the season. It's becoming clear he's the unquestioned RB1, and guys like Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith are looking like less of a threat with each passing day. We wouldn't say we're confident he'll be an RB1, but the upside is there. I projected him as a low-end RB1 last year, and if you ignore how bad he looked coming off of injury last season, he still has that same upside.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
ADP: RB28
We have seen Najee Harris be an RB1 in this same system, and we expect Johnson to take over that same role. He's just younger and more explosive than Harris. The Steelers are going to do what they do, and that's run the ball down your throat. Jaylen Warren will likely sap most of his PPR value; nonetheless, we expect Johnson to get almost all of the early-down and goal-line work. If he starts displaying big-play ability, he will immediately find himself in the RB1 conversation in an offense run by Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
ADP: RB33
The keyword here is upside. Sure, there are plenty of red flags. Most notably that he is yet to sign his rookie contract and could be facing a lengthy suspension thanks to an offseason domestic violence arrest. However, he has been cleared of those charges legally and is now eligible to join the Cleveland Browns whenever the two sides can come to an agreement. After the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins was my rookie RB3. If he joins the team soon and is the Week 1 starter or the starter soon thereafter, he has the talent to be an RB1 in what should be a run-heavy offense.