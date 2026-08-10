The Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft and Late Round Strategy From the 5th Pick

Your league commissioner cranked up the league for the year. We all rejoice at new beginnings. The world is our oyster, and we cross our fingers, knock on wood, and do whatever else makes our minds come at ease. Now, you drew the 5th overall pick. What do you do? What's the strategy? Let us help with this ideal mock draft from that selection spot in a 12-team snake draft.

1.5 — Christian McCaffrey

He was healthy last year, and thus, McCaffrey finished as the No. 1 player in fantasy football. Early on in training camp, he is seemingly the only healthy 49er, and especially the only healthy running back. If McCaffrey can play all 17 games, he projects as our RB1, with a slight edge to Bijan Robinson. Robinson is my true RB1 in rankings rather than pure projections.

2.8 — Chase Brown

If there is an RB1 overall candidate ranked outside the top-5 at running back, I will go out saying it is Brown. The Bengals, with Joe Burrow, are arguably the best offense in the NFL. When Burrow is on the field, Brown is a top-8 running back in fantasy football. At this spot, he projects for more points than George Pickens, AJ Brown, and Rashee Rice.

3.5 — Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan was the WR16 in 2025. He should only improve in year three of Bryce Young and year two of Dave Canales. McMillan is projected to achieve WR11 status in our projections: 68 yards per game and double-digit touchdowns. The floor is very high on the high-volume pass-catcher, which we see nearing a 30% target share.

4.8 — Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos have a template for a breakout offensive season as a team. They have a top-10 quarterback, a top-5 wide receiver core, a top-end rushing game, and a Hall of Fame offensive coach in Sean Payton. Their WR1? Waddle, who is probably a top-15 wide receiver on pure talent alone.

5.5 — Terry McLaurin

When Jayden Daniels was healthy in his 2024 rookie season, McLaurin finished as fantasy football's WR7. They may have added Stefon Diggs, but not much has changed. McLaurin is the WR1. He is our WR18, projecting 62 yards per game and 8-10 total touchdowns.

6.8 — Tucker Kraft

Let's reminisce on 2025, pre-injury... Kraft was fantasy football's TE1. On a points-per-game basis, Kraft was the TE2 in fantasy football with 61 yards per game and 6 touchdowns over 8 games. The upside is very high upon his return.

7.5 — Jadarian Price

It is a crime that Price falls this far. His ADP is 63rd overall, and we get him well past that in this mock draft. I cannot guarantee that he falls, but he fell in my mock draft. Other top options here include Brian Thomas Jr., Alec Pierce, and Courtland Sutton. Price is our RB17 when factoring in that Zach Charbonnet could miss nearly half of this season.

8.8 — Bo Nix

Nix is among our top quarterback ADP values. Click here to read more.

Nix should absolutely be able to achieve top-10 status as a fantasy football quarterback. He was just that — QB10 in 2024. The team is the best they have been offensively in his career, entering year three.

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