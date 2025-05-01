Ranking NFL Offenses : Seattle Seahawks No. 23
The Seattle Seahawks are ranked No. 23 on our list of NFL offenses. Last season, the Seahawks finished with a 10-7 record and their offense ranked in the middle of the pack for some key offensive statistics. Seattle averaged 22.1 points per game (18th) while producing 5,656 yards (14th), and 39 total touchdowns (26 passing, 11 rushing).
That type of mediocrity led to some major changes in the off-season. Despite setting the franchise’s single-season passing record, the team traded Quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders for a 3rd-round pick. The Seahawks also traded away their top wide receiver in DK Metcalf, and released Tyler Lockett.
Who did they bring as part of their offensive restructuring? Let’s dive in
Seahawks Offseason Acquisitions
A day after trading Geno Smith the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year $100.5 million contract. Darnold was terrific in 2024 while under center for the Vikings. The veteran quarterback finished in the Top 5 in both yards (4,319) and touchdowns (5) but was 14th in ESPN’s QBR.
To fill the gap left by Metcalf and Lockett the team brought in two veterans at the receiver position to play alongside budding superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Cooper Kupp signed a three-year $45 million deal after being released from the Rams and Marquez Valdez Scantling was brought in on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.
With so much turnover at key offensive positions, it’s difficult to compare last year’s Seahawks squad to the one they will field in 2025.
Seahawks 2025 Draft Picks
Three of the Seahawks first four draft selections were used on offensive players. Starting in the first round, Seattle selected Offensive Guard Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) with the 18th overall pick. Zabel is an expected Day 1 starter for Seattle.
They then spent one of their two second round picks on dynamic tight end Elijah Arroyo (Miami). Noah Fant is still on the team but could be a cap casualty by the team gets into training camp, which would open the door for Arroyo to make an impact in his first year. Arroyo might have more value in dynasty league drafts but the playmaker could be a hot commodity on the waiver wire during the regular season, especially if Fant is off the roster.
In the third round, Seattle drafted quarterback Jalen Milroe (Alabama) with the 92nd pick. Barring injury, Darnold is this team’s starter but Milroe is an intriguing prospect for the Seahawks. He’s an excellent runner but needs to develop his passing technique, an opportunity Seattle is seemingly on board with as Milroe will be able to develop under the tutelage of Darnold.
Much later in the Draft (7th round), the Seahawks drafted another Miami player in running back Damien Martinez. With Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet already on the roster and very productive, Martinez isn’t likely to get much burn as a rookie. The move to draft Martinez has less to do with the rushing attack’s production and more to do with Walker missing four games last year. Seattle needed more depth at running back and Martinez’s physical running style (6’0, 217 pounds) gives Seattle a solid insurance policy if Walker or Charbonnet go down.
2025 Seahawks Offensive Outlook
There are two fantasy stars on this team, one in running back Kenneth Walker and the other in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba who led the team with 100 receptions, 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.
Cooper Kupp will be serviceable as a WR3 for most fantasy teams but his days of dominating as a Top 10 receiver are long gone. He may get overdrafted based on name value, don’t let that be you!
Sam Darnold will have some games where he finishes as a Top 10 QB in fantasy which makes him worth rostering. But he won’t have the same consistency we saw last year when he played for Minnesota.
Keep an eye on the Noah Fant situation. If he gets traded or released, Arroyo could provide some serious sleeper value in redraft leagues.
The oddsmakers list the over/under for Seattle’s win total at 8.5 and odds to win the Super Bowl at 60-1. Banking on Seattle’s players for fantasy is essentially banking on Sam Darnold having another career year, a bit too risky. Bottom line: JSN is the only player that will put up elite and consistent fantasy stats. Kupp, Walker, Charbonnet, and Darnold are all rosterable and Arroyo could be a major sleeper.
