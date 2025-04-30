Ranking NFL Offenses: Tennessee Titans No. 28
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
Each team’s outlook will be evaluated through a fantasy lens by breaking down key skill-position players: the quarterback, starting and backup running backs, top three wideouts, tight end, and a flex-worthy pass-catcher. In this edition, we dive into the outlook for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee Titans Starting Offense:
QB Cam Ward
RB Tony Pollard
RB2 Tyjae Spears
WR1 Calvin Ridley
WR2 Tyler Lockett
WR3 Treylon Burks
TE Chig Okonkwo
WR4 Van Jefferson
No. 28: Tennessee Titans Fantasy Outlook
The Titans boasted one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season but the team is in rebuild mode and after acquiring Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tennessee is entering a new era. Last year, the Titans passed for 3,662 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions while being sacked 52 times. Tennessee has just one proven wide receiver but the offensive line should be better in 2025, due to signing LT Dan Moore in the offseason for $82 million for four seasons.
Despite a limited supporting cast, Ward’s dual-threat skill set could boost his fantasy appeal. Given that the Titans will likely be playing from behind in many games, he should have ample opportunity to rack up passing volume. While he’s far from a lock to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the former Hurricane finish as a fringe QB1—somewhere in the QB13 range—thanks to his rushing upside and favorable game scripts. That being said, a lot has to go right for that to happen and fantasy football managers should temper expectations. A QB20 finish is a more realistic projection.
In the backfield, Tennessee boasts a solid one-two punch with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Pollard narrowly missed a top-20 finish in 2024, landing as the RB21 in PPR formats with 1,079 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 260 carries, along with 41 receptions for 238 yards. Some of that volume stemmed from Spears missing five games due to injury. As the 2025 preseason approaches, Pollard profiles as a high-upside RB3, while Spears slots in as a low-end RB4.
In the Titans' wide receiver room, Calvin Ridley stands out as the lone notable option. While he has the skill set to deliver WR2 production, he's better suited for WR3 territory during Cam Ward’s rookie campaign. In 2024, Ridley managed a WR28 finish in PPR formats despite inconsistent quarterback play, catching just 64 of 120 targets (53.3%) for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee’s offensive struggles and red zone inefficiency may cap his upside, but if Ward lives up to his No. 1 overall billing, Ridley could rediscover the form that saw him average 18.8 fantasy points per game with Atlanta in 2020.
Tennessee clearly recognized the need to give Cam Ward more support, prompting the free-agent signing of former Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett. The veteran wideout posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022 but has totaled just 1,494 receiving yards over the past two years. With signs of decline and a lengthy injury history, it's difficult to project Lockett as a meaningful fantasy contributor in 2025. He barely cracks my top 80 wide receivers.
Treylon Burks has seen a downtick in production in each of his first three NFL seasons. He’s no more than a shot in the dark late in fantasy football drafts heading into the upcoming campaign. Perhaps Ward can help the former first-round pick reach the expectations the Titans had for him when they selected him back in 2022 but I wouldn’t bet on it. He’s currently going undrafted in all but the deepest leagues.
Tight end Chig Okonkwo finished as the TE21 in 2024 and is in the TE2 conversation. Last season, he tallied 52 receptions on 70 targets for 479 yards and two touchdowns. If the Titans can improve in the red zone, Okonkwo has a chance to deliver top-20 tight end numbers, though his value is very dependent on touchdowns.
The Tennessee Titans remain a work in progress offensively, but the addition of Cam Ward brings much-needed excitement and upside to the franchise. While there are limited proven weapons around him, Ward’s rushing ability and projected volume give him sneaky fantasy appeal in 2025. With modest expectations for most of the supporting cast, fantasy managers should target Titans players cautiously, but keep an eye on Ward’s development as a potential breakout star.
