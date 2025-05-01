Ranking NFL Offenses: Jacksonville Jaguars No. 25
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
Preliminary NFL rankings have a naturally built-in flaw until the researcher/fantasy market can absorb the changes in team structure after the NFL draft. This viewpoint stands out when writing about Indianapolis and Jacksonville back-to-back. The Colts have a better starting running back and tight end, and their nucleus at wide receiver may deliver more stats. On the downside, Trevor Lawrence has a higher starting floor at quarterback. Travis Hunter at wide receiver screams excitement, but one can only speculate on his opportunity and realistic value to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the fantasy market.
Jacksonville Starting Lineup
QB Trevor Lawrence
RB1 Travis Etienne
RB2 Bhayshul Tuten
WR1 Brian Thomas
WR2 Travis Hunter
WR3 Gabe Davis
TE Brenton Strange
WR4 Dyani Brown
25. Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Outlook
After missing seven games last season with a left shoulder issue and posting a weaker completion rate (60.6), Trevor Lawrence has a 22-38 record for his career and more questions about whether he has the talent to lead Jacksonville to the postseason. Does adding Travis Hunter, paired with Brenton Strange at tight end, offset the loss of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram in the Jaguars’ passing attack? In his best season in 2022, Lawrence was the seventh-best quarterback in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
At age 26, Travis Etienne has much to prove in his contract season. The Jaguars added a running back to their team in three consecutive drafts, inviting a potential problem for his opportunity in 2025 if he doesn't get out of the box with success. Last season, he missed two games with a hamstring issue while seeing a drop of 136 touches from 2023 (325).
Over the past couple of seasons, Jacksonville favored the tight end position over their running backs in the passing game, highlighted by Evan Engram’s success in 2023 (114/963/4) and their combined tight end usage in 2024 (102/857/3 on 138 targets).
The Jaguars gave the ball to Tank Bigsby 175 times last year, and he responded with a team-high seven rushing touchdowns and 175 touches while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. When adding Bhayshul Tuten to the mix (drafted by this year's coach), Etienne could be easily phased out at some point in the year. My mental picture has Bigsby as an early down runner while Tuten is the Jaguars' change of pace back with value on passing down. I expect these three players to have a lot of changes in their ADPs as the summer moves on.
Brian Thomas stood out as a fantasy breakout player last summer. Jacksonville didn’t give him their lion's share of wide receiver targets until their final six games (4/87/1, 8/86, 10/105/2, 9/132/1, 7/109/1, and 7/103). Over this span, he had double-digit targets in each matchup. Thomas made big plays (14.7 yards per catch) while gaining 20 yards or more on 18 plays and reaching the 40-yard mark seven times. He finished as the fourth-highest scoring wide receiver (284.00) in PPR leagues. The fantasy market should expect great things from him again this year.
Jacksonville gave away the farm to acquire Travis Hunter, which tells me that he will be very active offensively, creating a buying opportunity in the early draft season due to him being mispriced. He brings big play and scoring ability while having the skill set to shine all over the field.
I’m torn on the outlook for Brenton Strange. Is he a fantasy value at tight end or an overachiever in 2024? Jacksonville invested a second-round pick on him in 2023, and Strange had a couple of nice games (5/59 and 11/73) last season.
The key to this offense starts with the role of Travis Hunter, followed by how the Jaguars decide to use their running back rotation. In addition, Trevor Lawrence must play at a higher level to take advantage of his star tandem at wide receiver.
