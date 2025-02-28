Elijah Arroyo 2025 NFL Combine and Draft Profile

All Hurricanes

The Miami tight end is an intriguing prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) is congratulated by tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Elijah Arroyo is an outstanding prospect with a ton of upside. He hasn't come close to reaching his full potential, but also only needs to make minor adjustments to get there. A lack of experience due to injuries has held back his development a bit and his medicals at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine could drastically impact his 2025 NFL Draft stock. He has the potential to be a star pass-catching tight end at the next level. We expect him to be drafted at some point on Day 2, likely at some point between the late second round or a top-20 pick in the third round. A lot depends on how the tight ends fall in this year's draft. It would be a shock to not see him be drafted as at least a top-five tight end off the board. He would be a perfect fit to land in a spot like Kansas City where he can develop for a year and land in a tight-end friendly system where he can free-lance and manipulate zone defenses. 

Elijah Arroyo NFL Combine Profile

Position: Tight End

School: University of Miami

Play Style: Inline Versatile TE

Age: 21

DOB: 4/05/2003

Height: 6'4

Weight: 251 lbs

40-Time: 4.69

Position Ranking: 3

Round Projected: Day 2

Elijah Arroyo NFL Draft Strengths

- Ideal physical size and athleticism for the NFL

- Clever route runner who uses deception and savvy to get opened

- High football IQ

- Will go up and rip the ball down in traffic

- Plays well through traffic

- Strong hands

- Has the speed and acceleration to stretch the defense down the seam and challenge safeties

- Has a big body that causes issues for the defense in the red zone

- Ideal catch radius

- Outstanding against zone coverage 

- Athletic enough to get opened against man coverage

- Is a load to handle once the ball is in his hand

- Decisive runner once he has the ball

- Becomes a security blanket and easy target when plays breakdown for his quarterback

- Willing and improved blocker

- Is still far from reaching his full potential

Elijah Arroyo NFL Draft Weaknesses

- Injuries are a concern, specifically his left knee

- Doesn't always accelerate off the line of scrimmage as quickly as we'd like to see

- Lacks elite quickness and agility

- Blocking technique still needs work

- Could stand to add some functional strength at the point of attack

- Needs to add sharpness to his cuts

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

