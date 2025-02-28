Elijah Arroyo 2025 NFL Combine and Draft Profile
Elijah Arroyo is an outstanding prospect with a ton of upside. He hasn't come close to reaching his full potential, but also only needs to make minor adjustments to get there. A lack of experience due to injuries has held back his development a bit and his medicals at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine could drastically impact his 2025 NFL Draft stock. He has the potential to be a star pass-catching tight end at the next level. We expect him to be drafted at some point on Day 2, likely at some point between the late second round or a top-20 pick in the third round. A lot depends on how the tight ends fall in this year's draft. It would be a shock to not see him be drafted as at least a top-five tight end off the board. He would be a perfect fit to land in a spot like Kansas City where he can develop for a year and land in a tight-end friendly system where he can free-lance and manipulate zone defenses.
Elijah Arroyo NFL Combine Profile
Position: Tight End
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Inline Versatile TE
Age: 21
DOB: 4/05/2003
Height: 6'4
Weight: 251 lbs
40-Time: 4.69
Position Ranking: 3
Round Projected: Day 2
Elijah Arroyo NFL Draft Strengths
- Ideal physical size and athleticism for the NFL
- Clever route runner who uses deception and savvy to get opened
- High football IQ
- Will go up and rip the ball down in traffic
- Plays well through traffic
- Strong hands
- Has the speed and acceleration to stretch the defense down the seam and challenge safeties
- Has a big body that causes issues for the defense in the red zone
- Ideal catch radius
- Outstanding against zone coverage
- Athletic enough to get opened against man coverage
- Is a load to handle once the ball is in his hand
- Decisive runner once he has the ball
- Becomes a security blanket and easy target when plays breakdown for his quarterback
- Willing and improved blocker
- Is still far from reaching his full potential
Elijah Arroyo NFL Draft Weaknesses
- Injuries are a concern, specifically his left knee
- Doesn't always accelerate off the line of scrimmage as quickly as we'd like to see
- Lacks elite quickness and agility
- Blocking technique still needs work
- Could stand to add some functional strength at the point of attack
- Needs to add sharpness to his cuts
