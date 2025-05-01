Ranking NFL Offenses: Indianapolis Colts No. 26

The pendulum has swung too far on Michael Pittman Jr.



99 & 109 receptions the 2 seasons prior to last year – still put up 69/808/3 despite a back injury & poor QB play in 2024.



Valued WR14, 4.07 in dynasty startups last year – now in the double-digit rounds at WR42, 10.07. pic.twitter.com/N5LSU7O8se