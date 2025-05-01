Ranking NFL Offenses: Indianapolis Colts No. 26
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
The offensive profile for the Indianapolis Colts should be much higher based on their running back, wide receiver, and tight end talent. Anthony Richardson must improve his accuracy (47.7%) to increase his passing chances (26 over 10 full games). In 2024, Indy ran the ball 496 times compared to 513 pass attempts, a ratio that should be more run-favoring this year.
Indianapolis Colts Starting Lineup
QB Anthony Richardson
RB1 Jonathan Taylor
RB2 Khalil Herbert
WR1 Michael Pittman
WR2 Josh Downs
WR3 Alec Pierce
TE Tyler Warren
WR4 Adonai Mitchell
26. Indianapolis Fantasy Outlook
The quarterback position for Indianapolis went sideways last season, leading to Anthony Richardson losing his starting job. He finished with a winning record (6-5) despite his poor command of the football and more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (8). His value/floor in rushing (86/499/6) is high, but Richardson did miss time again in 2024 with oblique and back issues.
In comparison, Joe Flacco went 2-4 in his six starts despite a much higher completion rate (65.3), with a better touchdown to interception ratio (12-to-7).
After a dismal six seasons (24-44-1) with the New York Giants, the Colts signed Daniel Jones in the offseason. He gained 6.5 yards per pass attempt in his career with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while adding value in the run game (399/2,179/15).
At the very least, Indy can run the same offense no matter which quarterback wins the starting job. For easy math, 500 rushing attempts should translate to about 2,500 yards. If the Colts gain 7.0 yards per pass attempt (slightly better than 2024 and above both quarterback options), they would pass for over 3,500 yards. They gained 5,692 combined yards in 2024, suggesting their initial offensive ranking (here) is too low.
Jonathan Taylor was a stud over his final four games (117/627/6 with four catches for 18 yards), helping fantasy teams in the most critical part of the season. On the downside, he missed three games (16 over the past three years) with an ankle issue, and his receiving value has backed up in 2023 (19/153/1) and 2024 (18/136/1) due to missed time and fewer pass attempts by the Colts. He remains a top 10 running back based on opportunity, but Indy’s quarterbacks will snipe rushing scores at the goal line.
In 2023, Michael Pittman outperformed expectations (109/1,152/4) with a higher running style quarterback with accuracy issues. He gave back those gains last year (69/808/3), highlighted by his lower catch rate (62.2 – 69.9%) and targets (111 – 147). In his defense, Pittman played through a back injury that didn’t require surgery after the season. He scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points (PPR formats) in nine of his 16 starts. His only winning fantasy day came in Week 17 (25.90). I expect Pittman to draw a WR2 tag this year in the fantasy market,
Josh Downs missed the first two weeks of last season due to an ankle injury, followed by minor toe and groin issues. A shoulder problem knocked him out of Week 13. Even with these shortfalls, he set career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (803), touchdowns (5), and targets (107), ranking him first on the team in wide receiver fantasy points (183.60 – 35th overall). Downs may not improve on his WR3 status in 2025 due to the Colts improving their starting tight end in the draft.
Heading into last season, there was some hype that Adonai Mitchell (a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft) would emerge as Indy’s WR3, but the fantasy market dismissed the blocking and three-down ability of Alec Pierce. In the end, Mitchell (23/312 – 41.8% catch rate) was a fantasy liability while Pierce (37/824/7 on 69 targets) closed the gap on Pittman and Downs by gaining 22.3 yards per catch and more scoring.
At the very least, Indianapolis is four-deep in talent at wide receiver, which should lead to a more valuable starting quarterback.
After using a rotation of multiple tight ends over the past few seasons, the Colts found the missing piece to their offense by drafting Tyler Warren. In 2024, Indy’s tight end caught 39 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns on 76 targets after being more active in 2023 (72/896/5 on 124 targets). In the early draft season, the high-stakes fantasy market projects Warren as a top 10 tight end. If so, there will be fewer targets for their wide receivers.
The best teams in fantasy football have five good receiving options. Indy has those pieces in place, along with an extra-talented wide receiver to cover an injury. Now, do they have a quarterback to take advantage of all these talented receiving players?
