Rhamondre Stevenson Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Rhamondre Stevenson enters 2025 with fading momentum after a disappointing, injury-shortened season in which he posted career-lows in efficiency and saw his receiving role decline sharply. With a new rookie threat in TreVeyon Henderson and an uncertain offensive outlook in New England, Stevenson’s fantasy value hinges on a rebound in both opportunity and production.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England lost Stevenson for five games in 2023 with an ankle injury following a disappointing start to the season (857 combined yards with four touchdowns and 38 catches—12.31 FPPG in PPR formats). He gained a career-low (4.0 yards per rush) while showing repeated weakness in yards per catch (6.3). Stevenson averaged 16.2 touches, almost matching 2022 (16.4). His best fantasy-point output came in Week 9 (22.90) and Week 12 (21.70).
Last season, Stevenson set career-lows in yards per rush (3.9) and yards per catch (5.1) while gaining 20 yards or more on two of his 240 touches. New England had him on the field for 54.8% of their plays. After setting a career-high in catches in 2022 (69), his role in the passing game declined in back-to-back years (38/238 and 33/168).
He finished last season ranked 28th in fantasy points (178.90 – PPR) while missing two games. Stevenson offered playable value in Week 1 (21.60), Week 8 (23.50), and Week 9 (22.40) but losing value in four matchups (1.30, 4.50, 3.30, and 0.10). The Patriots gave him at least 20 touches in six matchups.
Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Outlook
The direction of Stevenson’s game appears to be down, but a better offensive line invites bigger holes and more offensive plays. On the downside, TreVeyon Henderson brings juice to the Patriots’ backfield, suffering fewer touches for Stevenson in 2025.
In the early draft season, he comes off the board as the 36th running back, 14 slots lower than New England’s rookie back. With his pass-catching role sliding and a plodding profile, Stevenson is better served as a veteran back who may be challenging to time this year.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Preview
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Preview