Ricky Pearsall, J.J. McCarthy, And 13 More League-Winning Fantasy Football Sleepers
As fantasy football managers prepare for the 2025 season, several young players are emerging as potential sleepers across the league. From Ricky Pearsall's expanded role with the 49ers to J.J. Mccarthy's opportunity and supporting cast in Minnesota, these players could significantly outperform their draft price if they capitalize on their chances.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Last year, Bateman became fantasy-relevant for the first time in his career. I liked how the Ravens used him in 2025, and I expect him to take his game to the next level by catching more balls closer to the line of scrimmage. Lamar Jackson featured him in the deep passing game (16.8 YPC), and Bateman has a good feel for spacing in the end zone (nine TDs). The injury to Isaiah Likely should be a win for his chances well early in the year. The Ravens showed their faith in him in June by signing him to a three-year extension for almost $37 million. As a late WR5, Bateman looks poised to outperform his price point, with a chance to reach WR3 status.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman is a math problem for me when trying to evaluate his 2025 potential. I’m not ready to put him in the breakout class, but I can’t dismiss the possibility of that outcome. In his rookie campaign, he averaged only 2.2 catches and 4.4 targets over 13 games while working as a big-play threat (19.2 yards per catch) for Buffalo. His catch rate (50.9%) is somewhat tied to the length of his patterns run.
As a backend WR4/early WR5, Coleman must average over 10.0 fantasy points to be a flex option in PPR formats with three starting wideouts. His size projects well at the goal line, and growth should be expected in his second year in the Bills’ system. I’m treating him as a sleeper with a boom or bust profile from week to week, which will make him difficult to time. If Coleman catches 60 balls, he will be a winning selection this draft season.
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
Despite flashing in three consecutive games (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1 with 32 combined targets) last season, Tillman has the look of just another flier at wide receiver based on his August ranking (WR61). The coin flip at the quarterback position is a significant part of his lack of value, along with him missing the Browns’ final six games last year with a concussion.
Tillman brings size (6’3” and 215 lbs.) to the table while getting selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his best season at Tennessee in college, he caught 64 of his 90 targets for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he wins Cleveland’s WR2 job, he should beat his draft price point when on the field.
Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos
The direction of Mims is up. The Broncos understand his explosiveness, and they are motivated to find creative ways to get the ball. Denver failed to get him involved over their first 10 games (11/69 on 19 targets with four rushes for 34 yards). Despite averaging less than five targets over his following seven matchups, he averaged 15.46 fantasy points in PPR formats, thanks to three exciting outcomes (3/109/1, 8/103/2, and 5/51/2).
Last year, the Broncos rated the wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton, leading to a spread-the-wealth opportunity for their back-end receiving options. Mims must secure more snaps (only 28.5% last year) to become a more trusted fantasy asset. He has breakout upside, while falling more into the sleeper category due to the range of his ceiling this year. In August, Mims is priced as a backend WR5, an area in which he should outperform in some fashion this year.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
I haven’t been a fan of Golden after the Packers drafted him in the first round due to his speed profile. I can’t dismiss his training camp reports, which have been glowing about his route running and success on the field via Jordan Love. His college resume lacks impact seasons, but his targets and playing appear to be improving based on other wide receiver injuries. He ranks 44th at wide receiver, pricing him close to being a fantasy starter in most formats. In my next set of projections, his outlook will be upgraded.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
At the quarterback position, there is limited inventory, creating a quandary to define breakout, sleeper, and deep sleeper options. I did a two-quarterback league the other night, where he was the 18th option selected, which aligns with his early ADP. In 2023, Love was the fifth-best fantasy quarterback in four-point passing touchdown leagues. He missed two games in 2025 as the Packers’ offense transitioned more to the run game after four games.
Green Bay lacks proven wide receivers with a WR1 ceiling, forcing Love to win with volume of chances and spreading the ball around. The addition of Matthew Golden enhances his big-play ability, but his overall receiving corps appears more as a sleeper than a quarterback with top 6 upside (breakout player).
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
Higgins brings an intriguing skill set to Houston’s offense. He will work the short areas over the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and working back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.
In August, the high-stakes fantasy market has him priced as the Texans’ second wide receiving option, about a round ahead of veteran Christian Kirk. Higgins moved well for his size, and he may end up being the best handcuff to Nico Collins.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Based on Warren’s NFL draft value (first-round pick) and talent, he should draw a breakout tag this year. Unfortunately, the passing quarterback play in Indianapolis is questionable, with a running flavor to their offense. In addition, the Colts have pass-catching talent at wide receiver.
In his first preseason game, Warren caught three passes for 40 yards, a positive sign for his 2025 usage. I prefer his ceiling with Daniel Jones behind center, as he offers better passing accuracy, inviting more overall balls thrown per game. Alec Pierce left Indy’s first preseason game with a groin issue, which could lead to more tight end targets if he were to miss time in the regular season.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
With a late first-round ADP in most fantasy formats and stellar final years at Boise State, Jeanty isn’t a secret to the football market. I’ve heard the talk of him playing behind a poor offensive line, and his success could be limited by the questionable quarterback play in Las Vegas. His ace in the hole is head coach Pete Carroll, who expects his rookie running back to be a high-volume, touch player.
In Seattle, Carroll gave Marshawn Lynch impact chances from 2011 to 2014 (313, 338, 337, and 317) over 60 games, which should outline the opportunity for the Raiders in his rookie season. Las Vegas wants to control the clock to keep its defense off the field and finish drives in the red zone with rushing touchdowns.
Last year, the Raiders’ running backs gained only 3.7 yards per rush over 331 carries, leading to a league low in RB rushing yards (1,233) and eight touchdowns. They did catch 89 passes for 614 yards and four scores on 112 targets, helping their fantasy value. Here’s a look at their top running back stats from 2024:
- Alexander Mattison (132/420/4 with 36 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown). He’s gained under 4.0 yards per carry for four consecutive seasons (3.7, 3.8, 3.9, and 3.2), so his lack of explosiveness (gained 20 yards or more only four times over his last 520 rushing attempts) didn’t help the Raiders’ offensive line stats.
- Ameer Abdullah (66/311/2 with 40 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns) gained an impressive 4.7 yards per carry over his limited opportunity.
- Zamir White (65/183/1 with six catches for 30 yards) battled injuries last year while never giving Las Vegas a winning day carrying the ball. He’s gained 20 yards on only three of his 186 carries since entering the NFL in 2022.
- Sincere McCormick (39/183 with six catches for 29 yards) was a fourth-string running back getting snaps last year. He gained 4.7 yards per rush while gaining touch momentum in Week 13 (12/64 with two catches for one yard) and Week 14 (15/78 and two catches for 11 yards). Unfortunately, an injury the following weekend ended his season.
To add more misery to the Raiders’ running game, their quarterbacks ran the ball 49 times for 124 yards (2.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown.
For comparison, in 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line drew the losing blocking card after their backs gained only 3.6 yards per carry (369/1,326/8). Their running backs had more success catching the ball (82/641/3 on 94 targets).
The addition of one Bucky Irving helped Tampa become a much more dynamic run team (418/2,161/13), which breaks down to 5.2 yards per carry, 1.58 yards per play more than the previous season. The Bucs’ running back also had a significant jump in production catching the ball (108/894/7 on 121 targets).
So, in essence, does Jeanty make the Raiders’ offensive line better? I’ve mentioned this a couple of times this summer: Which is better – a mediocre offensive line with an elite running back or a good offensive line with a mediocre running back? It also hinges on the quarterback play.
In the end, Las Vegas will be a much better team running the ball this year. They have a winning NFL head coach who has led teams to the Super Bowl. Geno Smith doesn’t bring star power to the Raiders’ quarterback position, but he can challenge a defense with his legs to move the chains (instant upgrade from their 2024 quarterbacks), and his completion rate has been 68.5% over the past two seasons.
Jeanty will be a fun watch in his rookie season, potentially giving fantasy drafters buyer's remorse for bypassing him on draft day. He is, without a doubt, the breakout running back of the year based on his expected opportunity. His price point is high, but his ceiling should be spectacular.
Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
The development of Harris last year paints a much higher profile than initially expected. He brings size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position while making many deep catches in 2024 despite not having elite speed (4.54 40-yard dash). The volume of his long catches with Ole Miss will be unattainable at the next level due to better cornerbacks and a shorter passing window. Harris runs with purpose with the ball in his hands, helping his ability to turn short catches into first downs. He needs to improve his win rate in tight catch quarters.
This draft season, Harris has been drafted as the WR2 for the Chargers in many leagues, which seems well above his expected opportunity. I feel he has a deep sleeper profile in his rookie campaign, but is priced in the sleeper range this summer. His first step is out-snapping Quentin Johnston, who has more NFL experience, but the fantasy market wants to kick him down a few notches due to some untimely drops and more competition for targets.
Ultimately, Harris gives the Chargers another deep player threat to force defenses to defend the whole field. He will be challenging time with a boom or bust profile from week to week.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have one of the best wide receivers in the game (Justin Jefferson). The combination of Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson adds length to their passing attack, and their profiles look better in 2025 than in 2024, even with Addison sitting on the sidelines for the first three games.
McCarthy has the tools to help Minnesota from Jump Street. The high-stakes fantasy market has shown more interest in him this summer (19th-ranked quarterback in mid-August). He will have a learning curve, but his skill set and potential opportunity (17 starts) suggest 4,500 combined yards with over 30 scores (Sam Darnold has 4,531 combined yards with 36 touchdowns), which aligns with my projections.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
In July, Skattebo started to get some draft momentum. He picked up a hamstring injury in early August, which has slowed down the excitement in his 2025 fantasy outlook. I view his injury as a potential positive, as it creates a more favorable ADP and running back ranking (RB37 – RB34 over the last week in July) for Skattebo.
On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finishing power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school.
His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic.
I don’t love the Giants’ offense this season, but I’m in Skattebo’s camp at running back for New York. His three-down profile should win over the long season, and the Giants should give him more chances at the goal line.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
The anti-Breece Hall fans have their eyes locked on Allen earning more snaps and touches this year. He had similar momentum last draft season in late August. The Jets rewarded his preseason efforts with two active games in Week 2 (56 combined yards with two catches and one score) and Week 3 (11/55 with three catches for 13 yards), but Allen only had two other double-digit-touch games (12/32/1 and 11/43 with four catches for 38 yards) for the remainder of the year. Isaiah Davis also jumped him on the depth chart at times over the final month of 2024.
Allen relies on rhythm and power to deliver winning plays, but he does sometimes lose his way when trying to beat defenders with his questionable quickness and footwork. He needs to embrace his strength to reach his potential. His style works well running through trash and bouncing off tacklers, leading to positive yards after contact. Allen should handle himself well in pass protection while needing to correct his issues with fumbles.
For now, Allen falls into the upside handcuff while ranking as a backend RB4 in mid-August in the high-stakes market.
Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers saw enough in his game to draft Pearsall 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the combine, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash while showcasing his strength (17 reps of 225 lbs.). His route running looks exceptional coming to San Francisco while offering winning hands. He needs to improve his release against physical defenders, while potentially excelling against zone coverage.
Pearsall opened his rookie season with six missed games due to a chest injury. He only had 17 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown on 28 targets. His season ended with two exciting outcomes (8/147/1 and 6/69/1 on 18 targets). The 49ers gave him WR3 and WR1 snaps in these two matchups.
With Brandon Aiyuk (recovering from an ACL knee injury, expected to miss six games) and Jauan Jennings (calf) battling injuries, Pearsall lines up for a bump in targets by default. He missed some time this summer with a hamstring issue, showing injury risk in his profile. Pearsall is the 36th wide receiver drafted in mid-August, with some sharp high-stakes drafters expecting a big year. His talent screams upside, but he still has to stay upright for 17 games before earning the fantasy trust card.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
With the plodding Javonte Williams and fading Miles Sanders sitting atop the Cowboys’ running back depth chart midsummer, Dallas needs a new flashy toy at running back, and Blue fits that profile. He had a short resume in college, while showing growth as a pass catcher in 2024 (42/368/6) at age 20. With a pace role on early downs and snaps on passing downs, he could work his way to cheat RB2 status. Blue has been trending toward a mid-range RB4 this month in the high-stakes market.