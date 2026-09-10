Sam Darnold Injury Update and Top 5 Waiver Wire QB Replacements

Sam Darnold Injury Update and Top Waiver Wire QB Replacements

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defending champion Seattle Seahawks opened their season on Wednesday night with a 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots, but the win came at a potentially steep cost. On just the fifth snap of Seattle's opening possession, quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a right hip injury following a sack. After being evaluated in the medical tent, Darnold limped to the locker room and was officially ruled out before halftime, giving way to backup Drew Lock.

Fortunately, head coach Mike Macdonald delivered promising postgame news, confirming that preliminary imaging ruled out a fracture. Darnold is scheduled for an MRI to evaluate the soft tissue and establish an official timeline. While Seattle gets extra rest before facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, fantasy managers must prepare for the possibility of a multi-week absence.

From @GMFB: #Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (hip) awaits results of his MRI today, but overall the initial results were encouraging. Short-term IR is still a possibility. pic.twitter.com/m7jZElPaDb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

If you need to replace Darnold in standard or Superflex leagues, here are five quarterback additions to consider.

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is horse collar tackled by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Byron Cowart (55) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis remains one of the most intriguing high-upside dual-threat options available on waiver wires after taking over as the starting quarterback in Miami. His elite mobility provides a safe rushing floor that fantasy managers crave, ensuring weekly value even when passing volume fluctuates. Operating in a play-maker heavy offense, Willis can generate significant fantasy production through design runs, red-zone carries, and off-script plays, making him a prime target for managers looking for instant ceiling.

2. QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

For managers in deeper formats or Superflex leagues, Tyler Shough offers immediate appeal after securing a key offensive role. Shough possesses a strong arm and excellent field vision, allowing him to push the ball downfield to talented perimeter playmakers. As he gets comfortable managing the offense, his volume and aggressive mentality make him a reliable plug-and-play streamer while Darnold recovers.

3. QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Despite coming off an injury last season, Daniel Jones continues to be a staple target for managers seeking dual-threat stability. Known for his scrambling ability and design run usage inside the 20-yard line, Jones provides a dependable fantasy floor every week. With upgraded perimeter targets around him, Jones offers solid QB2 utility in Superflex leagues and a trustworthy matchup-based streamer in single-QB formats.

4. QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

While Houston’s conservative, run-heavy scheme limits his overall passing attempt volume, C.J. Stroud remains a steady option if available on your wire. Houston's offense prioritizes ball security and game control, which caps Stroud's weekly ceiling compared to high-flying passing attacks. However, his pinpoint accuracy and chemistry with star wideout Nico Collins give him dependable efficiency, making him a floor-based QB2 stream for managers needing stability over volatility.

5. QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Entering his second year as Tennessee's starting signal-caller, Cam Ward brings dynamic playmaking and off-platform arm talent to the table. Ward isn't afraid to take shots downfield, giving his fantasy output a high ceiling when the big plays click. As he continues to gain comfort in his second season under center, Ward’s talent and secure starting role make him a high-upside add for fantasy rosters needing an immediate spark.