George Kittle Thrives, Christian McCaffrey Healthy At San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers season came and went in a way that was underwhelming in 2024. Following a Super Bowl appearance, they were expected by many to run it back but injuries, most of all, put that on hold. As Training Camp is underway, the 49ers look to return to the Super Bowl, which will be held at home this February at Levi's Stadium. Let's take a look at their keys to victory in 2025.
Shanahan Turns a New Page
Kyle Shanahan has been one of the bright young coaches in the NFL. However, given struggles to find that Lombardi trophy, there has been much speculation of a trade away. Speculation aside, he returns to the sidelines this season and the expectations are sky-high.
The 49ers are out with the old and in with the new. Deebo Samuel is a Washington Commander. Dre Greenlaw is a Denver Bronco alongside Talanoa Hufanga. Charvarius Ward is a Colt.
Shanahan has publicly stated that this was all expected, and you must adapt. Purdy is now throwing to Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, and young prospect, Jacob Cowing. He does keep his reliable top weapons in Brandon Aiyuk* (still injured), George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings with Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield.
On defense, Robert Saleh is back as the DC - exciting many. They add Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff amongst the veterans, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa. Aside, the 49ers still have work to do to make this another dominant 49er force. They project as a mid-tier defense.
Easy 2025 Strength of Schedule
The 49ers enter 2025 with of the easiest schedules in the NFL. This team has dealt with a lot of poor luck lately so it appears karma is coming back their way. Their first month includes the Saints, Cardinals, Jaguars.
49ers Fantasy Assets
This squad has not shortage of fantasy football weapons. Christian McCaffrey has fallen down draft boards as he ages, but he is still very useful. Many ADP tools show him as still a Top-10 draftable running back. Issac Guerendo will be his backup. An explosive player, Guerendo will be mixed into a third-down role working 2 RB and screen type schemes. He is an automatic startable RB if he finds weeks where he starts - likely given CMC's injury history.
As Brock Purdy has defied the haters and become a franchise quarterback, he has weapons to feed. John Lynch has stated that Aiyuk is not yet close to returning to the field following his ACL injury last season. As he sits out, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall step into the spotlight. Perhaps another reason why they should pay Jennings.
Jauan Jennings commanded around a 25% target share last season. Pearsall could eat into that a little bit, but the demand will still sit comfortably over 20% for Jennings and very possibly still at 25%.
Ricky Pearsall was highly touted out of the NFL draft last year. After his gunshot affair, Pearsall caught fire towards the end of the season. Kyle Shanahan drafted Pearsall with a purpose - his speed. Expect them to use Pearsall in a big way. It is not far fetched for him to catch up to Jennings as a WR1. One or two, Pearsall projects to be a very used weapon in this offense with his dynamic style. I could easily foresee a 20% or higher target share.
Every year there are a few young third-stringer than make a mark on a team. Jacob Cowing has been that for San Francisco. Though he really sits behind Demarcus Robinson in the depth chart, the team loves Cowing. He sustained a hamstring injury in camp, but the team expects him back. Undraftable is most leagues, Cowing could appear a waiver wire option at some point this year.
George Kittle's Leadership
George Kittle has been one of the best leaders in the NFL for years. It seems that as he has aged, he has only gotten better. Kittle finishes 2024 as a Top 3 tight end in fantasy football, and #1 in some formats. As the offense has not changed a ton at the top, he shall be used heavily again in 2025.
San Francisco has to manage injuries again this season, but they learned a lot from last season. They will hope to get back Aiyuk soon and this offense can take off. A playoff appearance is in high-need by everyone.