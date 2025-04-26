Shedeur Sanders Selected by the Cleveland Browns: Fantasy Football Impact
In a shocking turn of events, Shedeur Sanders didn't hear his name called until the sixth pick in the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report:
Sanders began his college career at Jackson State, where he compiled a 23-3 record over two seasons, accumulating 6,963 passing yards with 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He ran the ball 188 times with nine scores on the ground, but his rushing yards (156) ranked lower than expected due to college football treating a sack as a loss for a quarterbacks rushing attempt.
The transition to Colorado and Division I football in 2023 presented a learning curve, as evidenced by a 4-7 record, 3,230 passing yards, and 27 touchdowns while minimizing the damage in interceptions (3). Last year, Sanders went 9-4 with an exceptional completion rate (74.0). He passed for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns (school record) and 10 interceptions. Over his two seasons with the Buffalos, he was sacked 94 times (42 in 2024) while rushing in eight touchdowns. Sanders ran the ball 211 times in 2023 and 2024, but he lost 127 yards (sacks yards lost included).
There’s no dismissing the success and stats of Sanders, but he had many highlight plays where he threw the ball in tight coverage, and his receiver made a winning play to secure the catch. WR Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season, accounting for 32.2% of his completions, 30.4% of his passing yards, and 40.5% of his passing touchdowns.
Sanders is another pocket passer who can extend plays with his legs and make first downs on the ground. His arm strength trails that of the best NFL quarterbacks. When dropping back to throw, he isn’t always ready to fire, creating some lag time in his release and potentially leading to mistakes under duress.
At the next level, Sanders won’t have the liberty to air the ball out deep downfield due to tighter coverage and a shorter passing window. He must learn to take what the defense gives him and wait for favorable one-on-one matchups on the outside.
Shedeur Sanders Fantasy Football Outlook:
Cleveland has never won a Super Bowl while being the doormat of the AFC North 15 times since 2022. Based on his field results and injuries, they made a massively poor decision by signing Deshaun Watson.
The Browns' new and improved management played the 2025 NFL Draft like a fiddle. Their first objective was to improve their defense, followed by adding an upgrade in talent at running back and tight end. In the end, Cleveland got much younger at quarterback while buying a mispriced asset in Sanders. He won't have a clear path to a starting job in his rookie season, but motivation will be his friend.
In the fantasy market, Sanders will start 2025 with a clipboard opportunity. He must jump Joe Flacco and the low ceiling of Kenny Pickett to earn QB2 status in this offense if Dillon Gabriel gets the early nod over him based on price point in the draft. Shedeur is the Browns' future stud quarterback, and he can become an absolute legend in Cleveland if he leads them to a Super Bowl victory.
