Thomas Fidone II NFL Draft Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
Thomas Fidone II enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a promising tight end prospect with a blend of size, speed, and route-running ability, though his college production was limited by injuries and Nebraska’s conservative passing attack.
Thomas Fidone II Fantasy Football Profile
Over the past two seasons, Fidone had a minimal receiving role (25/260/4 and 36/373) in the Cornhuskers’ passing attack. Their offense averaged 33.4 passing attempts last year, which paints an even lower receiving opportunity in 2024. He gained over 50 yards receiving three times in his college career (6/91, 4/55, and 5/50).
Fidone tore his ACL in his left knee in 2021, which had a setback and surgery the following spring, leading to two lost seasons and development time. His speed (4.70 40-yard dash) ranked in the top five for tight ends this season, but his results were recorded on his pro day at Nebraska.
His blocking skills have a reasonable floor while needing to get stronger and add bulk to handle the top defenders in the NFL. Fidone has a better-than-expected foundation in his route running with the speed to take the top off a defense.
On tape, Fidone is a high-cut runner who can labor out of brakes when asked to gear down on change of direction moves. Nebraska gave him plenty of chances past the second level of defenses, where he found open space with secondary moves in his pass patterns. I don’t expect him to evade defenders with the ball in his hands.
Similarly to Elijah Arroyo, Fidone’s injury history will hurt his draft price. He appears to have overcome his previous knee issue, which is likely to attract more interest from NFL teams. He projects to get selected on the third day of the draft.
