Training Camp Risers: Tetairoa McMillan, Trey Benson Emerging As Value Picks
Preseason football usually doesn't tell you much about fantasy prospects. Teams don't want to risk their potential contributors to injury against another team, and they'll often limit their key players until the games count for real.
Training camp, however, is a different story. In a more controlled setting, teams are more willing to show what they want to look like in Week 1. This is where relationships are formed and partnerships become apparent. And if you know where the targets are likely to go, you've got an edge.
These players are looking pretty good in training camp, but they're still going at a low price on draft day. Make sure you jump on these players before the word gets out about their potential.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
When Bryce Young finds a receiver he likes, he feeds him as much as possible. He showed that in 2023, when he targeted Adam Thielen 137 times out of 527 attempts. And so far, Young is really liking McMillan.
The two built their chemistry by throwing together before camp, and Young locked in on McMillan during Carolina's joint practices with Cleveland. With Thielen turning 35 before the season starts, Young isn't as reliant on the veteran, who could become trade bait. The Panthers invested in McMillan and want to build around him and Young, and they're clearly on the same page.
That means potential big numbers for McMillan. Thielen led the Panthers with 615 yards and five scores last year, but McMillan should blow past that with ease. He's going in the sixth or seventh round in PPR leagues, which is far too low.
Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
A timeshare is a nightmare when you own a team's No. 1 running option. It's not so bad when you own the No. 2 choice. And that's because the second back comes with a cheaper price and usually plays on specific downs. When you do use him, it's usually in a favorable matchup.
Benson's ADP sits in the 150s, which has him going in the 13th round. That's far too low for a second-year back that the Cardinals are starting to trust. Arizona has given Benson a bigger workload in camp, and they expect to use him on passing downs. That could lead to more catches and a potential for bigger yardage plays.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
With Rashee Rice likely to be suspended and Hollywood Brown injured again, Worthy is starting to get more attention. Someone has to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, and Worthy looks like he could get the work.
Worthy caught 59 passes last year and had five touchdowns, and he's going to get a lot of the work until the Chiefs get their full team on the field. Given the severity of Rice's off-field issues, that could take a while. Nobody knows what Brown will look like, given that he only played two games last year.
It's going to take both of them some time to get into game shape. By then, Worthy could have established himself as a top target for Mahomes. He's worth the risk with his ADP sitting in the fifth round.
Joshua Palmer, WR, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen didn't do fantasy owners any favors when he spoke about developing chemistry with Palmer on Hard Knocks. That preview is out there, and it tracks with reports coming out of western New York.
Khalil Shakir is likely out for the rest of the preseason, which means more time for Allen and Palmer to build chemistry. And that's critical, because Buffalo had nobody who could consistently beat man coverage last season by creating separation. Palmer does that exceptionally well, which could mean plenty of big plays.
With an aggressive quarterback in Allen, Palmer shouldn't be going undrafted. Yet you'll usually find him on the board when people are taking their kicker and defense. If you're a defense streamer, you could take a flier on Palmer and see where he sits before you decide which defense to target in Week 1.