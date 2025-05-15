Ty Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Ty Johnson flashed in a few key games for Buffalo last season, delivering explosive plays and touchdowns in a limited role. While he's unlikely to see consistent volume, his pass-catching ability gives him some deep-league appeal as veteran depth.
Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills
The Bills used Johnson as a scheme player in some matchups last season, leading to some big plays and touchdowns. He beat the Lions with five catches for 114 yards in Week 5 while also surprising in two other matchups (46 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches and 70 combined yards with a score and two catches). In his other 17 games, Johnson had 283 yards with two touchdowns and 12 catches.
Ty Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook:
Johnson provides veteran insurance at running back for Buffalo while offering the most upside catching the ball. He’ll be found in the free agent pool in most redraft formats.
