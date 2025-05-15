Fantasy Sports

Ty Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Ty Johnson delivered a few big-play performances in 2024, but his limited role keeps him off the fantasy radar outside of deep PPR formats.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Ty Johnson flashed in a few key games for Buffalo last season, delivering explosive plays and touchdowns in a limited role. While he's unlikely to see consistent volume, his pass-catching ability gives him some deep-league appeal as veteran depth.

The Bills used Johnson as a scheme player in some matchups last season, leading to some big plays and touchdowns. He beat the Lions with five catches for 114 yards in Week 5 while also surprising in two other matchups (46 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches and 70 combined yards with a score and two catches). In his other 17 games, Johnson had 283 yards with two touchdowns and 12 catches. 

Ty Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook:

Johnson provides veteran insurance at running back for Buffalo while offering the most upside catching the ball. He’ll be found in the free agent pool in most redraft formats.

