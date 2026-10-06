Tyreek Hill Fantasy Landing Spots: 3 Teams That Could Benefit WR's Outlook For 2026

Over one year removed from his last NFL game, Tyreek Hill is cracking headlines as he targets his return to action later this season. Hill endured a dislocated kneecap and multiple ligament tears on Sep. 29 last year, and was later released by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Entering Week 5 of the 2026 campaign, Hill has already been linked to several teams as he eyes his return. He’s already garnering significant attention in fantasy football, as players continue to add the veteran wideout from the waiver wire. Plenty of offenses throughout the league could benefit from the addition of Hill, but let’s look at four that present the ideal fantasy outlook for the eight-time Pro Bowler:

Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after Hill scored against the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start by saying all signs point to the race for Hill coming down to one team. The Kansas City Chiefs are the far-and-away favorites to land the star wideout, and for good reason. Reports have indicated that there is mutual interest in a potential reunion, and it couldn’t come at a better time for Kansas City’s offense. The Chiefs lost both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton to injuries in Week 4, and are looking to close the gap in adding Hill.

Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today.



One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill.



“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team… pic.twitter.com/RBn7ju28Ku — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

The Chiefs present arguably the best landing spot for Hill’s fantasy outlook, considering his projected role with Rice and Thornton sidelined, and familiarity with the offense’s core. He’d likely emerge as Patrick Mahomes’ top target and should take on a significant chunk of the target share right away.

Buffalo Bills

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the Chiefs, I feel the Buffalo Bills have the best chance to land Hill, though I don’t expect him to land anywhere besides Kansas City at this point. The Bills fit Hill’s preference for cold-weather football, per his latest viral tweet, and present a favorable landing spot as a legitimate contender in the AFC. Buffalo’s top target DJ Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could elevate the Bills’ odds to add the five-time All-Pro.

I think I’m ready for some cold weather — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 30, 2026

Buffalo is an exciting hypothetical for Hill’s fantasy managers, though I don’t feel its offense presents nearly as high of a ceiling to that of the Chiefs, considering their need for receiver help. Still, Hill could complement the Bills’ offense significantly, giving Josh Allen a stellar deep-ball threat. And who wouldn’t love to start Hill at WR2 with Allen under center?

San Francisco 49ers

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Kansas City’s current situation, the San Francisco 49ers have been tasked with navigating several long-term injuries to their receiving corps early in the season. Ricky Pearsall was ruled out for the year during training camp, veterans Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk were placed on Injured Reserve, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is working through a long-term ankle injury.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Hill didn’t spend six seasons in San Francisco with a Super Bowl ring to show for it. Aside from that unfortunate reality, Hill could fill a valuable role for the team’s veteran-led receiving corps, joining Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. He could find plenty of unique looks in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, with solid fantasy value as the team’s projected WR2.

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