The Ultimate Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper Lineup Featuring Michael Penix Jr.
Most fantasy football teams are built around the top stars drafted in the early rounds; however, almost every championship team features some gems found in the double-digit rounds. What if your entire team was made up of those deep sleepers? This is the ultimate deep sleeper fantasy team. Every one of these players has an ADP that has them being drafted at pick 175 or later.
QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
ADP: 175
Penix Jr is being drafted as the QB24, which is far too low. He's a talented player who throws a great ball in an ascending young offense. The second-year quarterback has both the talent and everything he needs around him to succeed. The Atlanta Falcons front office has built him a solid offensive line, given him an elite rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson, and provided him with a stud WR1 in Drake London. Even beyond that, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts are viable role players. This is a player set up to have a breakout season.
RB1 Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
ADP: 181
It is August 20, and Quinshon Judkins still hasn't signed his rookie deal and could be facing a suspension. There is a chance he doesn't play at all this year. If that's the case, Sampson will be the breakout star in the Cleveland Browns backfield. Jerome Ford will certainly have a role, but he's little more than an unspectacular plodder. Sampson is an explosive rookie who brings significantly more upside to an offense that desperately needs it.
RB2 Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
ADP: 264
With Alexander Mattison done for the season after undergoing neck surgery, Gordon II was set up to be the thunder to De'Von Achane's lightning. He is just one year removed from being the best running back prospect in college football, and has looked much better than Jaylen Wright in the preseason. Now, when you factor in Achane suffering a calf injury this close to the season, Gordon II could be a Week 1 starter. Not only is he a great handcuff, but he has standalone value whether or not Achane is healthy or injured.
WR1 Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
ADP: 240
Horton was a prospect that many experts, including myself, loved in this year's draft. If he didn't play in the Mountain West Conference, he probably would have been selected much higher than he was. He has been the talk of training camp and the preseason in Seattle all summer, and it's clear they have big plans for him. At some point this season he will surpass Cooper Kupp on the depth chart and become this team's WR2.
WR2 Dont'e Thornton Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
ADP: 253
It's tough to decide which one of these Raiders wide receivers to target, but we went with Thornton here. It looks like he has a starting role, and there has been a lot of buzz around him in camp. It's not clear how much production will come from the third option in this passing attack, but we are willing to roll the dice on him as a deep sleeper.
TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
ADP: 214
Okonkwo is a freak athlete with massive upside who we have seen flash in a major way in the past. Just last year, in a three-game span during the fantasy playoffs, we saw him catch 22 of 28 targets for 182 yards. The only thing that has been holding him back is the Titans having the worst quarterback play in football. Now that they have first-overall pick Cam Ward under center, he should explode and begin to reach his star potential.