Puka Nacua and Ashton Jeanty Highlight Week 4 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 4 of the NFL season gave some fantasy owners a reason or two to finally be happy. Yes, it is time to shout out to the best of each position from a fantasy football standpoint. As always, we lead off with the quarterbacks first.
Please note that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Bonuses are not included for certain milestones like 100 yards receving, 100 rushing, or 300+ passing yards. Okay, let us begin
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Dak Prescott (DAL)
30.96
Matthew Stafford (LAR)
27.4
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
27.3
Jordan Love (GB)
26.28
Josh Allen (BUF)
24.86
Ths Sunday was more like Week 3 with some very good performances but maybe not that elite one some expected. It does not mean the quarterbacks underperformed. Dak Precott might not have finished the game off but he topped signal-callers with nearly 31 points. He threw for more than 300 yards, had four total touchdowns, and helped tie Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.
It did not hurt that George Pickens boosted the night of Precott. Green Bay had their chances to and yet Jordan Love was on the list as well. Patrick Mahomes got to rest as Kansas City easily defeated Baltimore 37-20. Matthew Stafford aired it out for three scores as the Rams handed the Indianapolis Colts their first loss this season.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Ashton Jeanty (LVR)
33.5
Josh Jacobs (GB)
31.7
Kenneth Gainwell (PIT)
31.4
Justice Hill (BAL)
28.7
Bijan Robinson (ATL)
28.1
Ashton Jeanty paced the running backs this week with a huge Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Jeanty's yards after contact is well documented. His 138 rushing yards on 21 carries included one touchdown plunge. He added two receptions for 17 yards and two scores. It was a heroic effort that probably helped quite a few fantasy football owners to glory.
Meanwhile, the biggest surprises may have come from Dublin and Kansas City. Justice Hill was only projected to score 6.8 points but he was fourth on our list at 28.1 points. Hill ran for 76 yards on three carries and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Hill's 117 all-purpose yards were a bright spot given the Lamar Jackson injury.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
Puka Nacua (LAR)
36.0
George Pickens (DAL)
33.4
Romeo Doubs (GB)
29.8
Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
26.0
Drake London (ATL)
25.0
Puka Nacua stole Week 4 honor and paced the fantasy football PPR world with 36 points. He was targeted by Matthew Stafford a whopping 16 times (13 catches, 170 yards, 1TD). Nacua kept getting chunks of yards and helped the Rams fend off the Colts on Sunday.
We would be remiss not to mention the Dallas-Green Bay contest again. George Pickens tried his best to be the MVP of Week 4 and nearly pulled it off in a 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football. Pickens caught eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Pickens was highlighted in our DFS showdown plays and delivered big time for all fantasy players.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Dallas Goedert (PH)
19.7
Tyler Warren (IND)
18.3
Kyle Pitts (ATL)
18.0
Jake Ferguson (DAL)
17.0
Tommy Tremble (CAR)
15.2
It was an effective week for Tight Ends in Week 4. Dallas Goedert paced them all from Philadelphia as Jake Ferguson was steady once again for Dallas in their entertaining tie with Green Bay. Kyle Pitts made the list here for the first time all season. Tommy Tremble came from nowhere to end up fifth among Tight Ends.
Kickers
Player
Points
Cairo Santos (CHI)
19
Matt Gay (WSH)
18
Chase McLaughlin (TB)
17
Jake Bates (DET)
13
Jason Myers (SEA)
13
Cairo Santos booted Chicago to a dramatic 25-24 win over Las Vegas on Sunday behind four field goals including two from 50+ yards. Matt Gay helped many with an 18-point fantasy week as Washington narrowly fell to Atlanta 34-27. Gay booted four field goals without missing a single kick on Sunday afternoon.
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Points
Detroit Lions
20
Jacksonville Jaguars
14
Philadelphia Eagles
13
Houston Texans
12
Seattle Seahawks
12
The Houston Texans pitched one of the more non-eventful shutouts against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It only results in 12 defensive points for the Texans despite 178 allowed yards, a pick, and two sacks. Meanwhile, Detroit lit up Cleveleand with a touchdown, three turnovers, and three sacks in their 34-10 triumph.