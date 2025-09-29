Watch George PIckens' heroics keep Dallas Cowboys alive vs Packers
The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday Night Football as heavy underdogs to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season, but the team was able to dig deep to rally against Green Bay and take a late lead.
Dallas found itself trailing the Packers by four points with just under two minutes to go, but Dak Prescott led the team on a methodical four-play, 54-yard drive for the go-ahead score with 43 seconds remaining.
The man on the receiving end of the go-ahead touchdowns was offseason acquisition George Pickens, who hauled in the pass, broke a tackle, and took it 28 yards to the endzone.
MORE: Cowboys make improbable rally with strip-sack, George Pickens TD to take lead
Pickens also scored a touchdown at the end of the first half to take the halftime lead.
Pickens finished regulation with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
MORE: Cowboys starter comforted by teammates after suffering injury vs. Packers
Unfortunately, the Cowboys' defense was unable to stop the Packers offense from driving down the field in the 40 seconds to get into field goal range. The Packers nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.
Let's see if the Cowboys can dig deep one more time to rally for an overtime win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc