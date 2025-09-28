Ravens' Lamar Jackson Exits Chiefs Game With Hamstring Injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.
Jackson, 28, left the game late in the third quarter after being saced by Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush replaced him on the ensuing drive.
The two-time MVP is one of several Ravens to leave with an injury in what's been a disastrous day for the team. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins have all left the game with various ailments. Wiggins was carted to the locker room early in the fourth quarter.
Prior to his exit, Jackson had completed 14 of 20 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding a team-high 48 rushing yards. However, he had two turnovers with a pick in the first quarter and a fumble late in the second. The Chiefs only scored three points on those two turnovers, but it's been a rough day at the office for Jackson and co.
The Ravens have struggled to beat the Chiefs throughout the Jackson era, but heading into this game, Jackson was adamant that the past was behind them.
"It's in the past," Jackson told reporters this week. "You can't bring what happened back whenever to this year. We've just have to lock in on what's ahead right now. Just getting better in practice, watching film on those guys, watching ourselves, scouting ourselves and just get after it come Sunday."
Jackson has dealt with injuries throughout his career, notably missing time late in both 2021 and 2022. He hasn't missed a game since 2022, however, and has put up MVP numbers in each of the past two seasons while healthy. That was especially the case last year, as he threw 41 touchdowns to only four interceptions while posting a passer rating of 119.6, the fourth-highest in a season in NFL history.
He's been playing exceptionally well to start the 2025 campaign, as he completed 72 percent of his passes for 722 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions in his first three games. However, the Ravens' defense resembling Swiss cheese means that they're now staring down a 1-3 record.
The Chiefs lead the Ravens 37-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!