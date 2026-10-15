Fantasy Football Impact: Jalen Hurts Status & Week 6 Waiver Wire Adjustments

The fantasy football landscape has been rocked by the news that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers after a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in a superficial blood clot. According to the team's statement, Hurts initially reported calf discomfort stemming from being cleated during their October 4th game against the Rams. Though he played through it in London, medical staff caught the clot and are prioritizing his health and safety.

Breaking: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot.



Full statement from the #Eagles on QB Jalen Hurts:



“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he… pic.twitter.com/16hVutehsp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2026

We won't speculate on what this means in the long term, but it's an obvious blow for fantasy managers with Hurts on their rosters. Losing an elite dual-threat cornerstone like Hurts right before weekend kickoffs is unexpected news, and will force a sudden scramble for production. Let's explore what this means for the Philadelphia Eagles' fantasy prospects before digging into some waiver wire replacements.

The Fantasy Ripple Effects in Philadelphia

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) plays against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles



With Hurts sidelined, backup Tanner McKee steps into the starting role. McKee will operate an efficient, more conventional passing offense, but fantasy managers should temper expectations. He lacks Hurts' rushing floor, meaning his ceiling is heavily dependent on passing volume and efficiency rather than multi-touchdown ground exploits. At best, McKee is a mid-range QB2 this week.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Assuming he plays, Smith could actually stand to benefit from a slight shift in offensive style. As a precise route-runner who thrives on intermediate and deep timing routes, Smith could see a steady diet of targets as McKee looks for reliable, quick-read separation. He's still a risky fantasy start, however, and should be started as a WR2 if he's cleared to play.

TE Dallas Goedert, WR Darius Cooper, and WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert remains a trusted safety valve, which plays right into a backup quarterback's tendencies; expect a high floor of short-to-intermediate targets and a high-end TE2 ranking with McKee under center. Meanwhile, tertiary options like Cooper and Wicks face a volatile outlook. Their weekly upside takes a hit until we see how McKee distributes the ball outside of his primary reads, though they both could see a bit more volume with McKee under center. Each is a risky wide receiver stream, at best, however.

Top 3 QB Waiver Wire Replacements

If Hurts is on your roster, you need a replacement immediately. Here are three widely available quarterbacks to target on the waiver wire:

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw while pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers has quietly settled in as a steady plug-and-play option. Through his first 4 games, he has thrown for 999 yards and 7 touchdowns against 4 interceptions, averaging 16.3 fantasy points per game (sitting as the overall QB17). His reliance on passing volume gives him a reliable weekly baseline, with QB1 upside against the Buccaneers this week.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

If you are chasing a volatile, high-ceiling option, Winston is throwing caution to the wind in New York. Over 4 games, he has accumulated 805 passing yards and 6 touchdowns with 3 interceptions and an 81.2 passer rating, offering plenty of volume-driven upside for desperate managers. Winston is ranked as a mid-range QB2 against the Saints this week.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett has stepped in and proven to be an efficient, steady hand. He currently hovers around the QB20 range against the Rams this week, providing a smart, low-risk streaming alternative if you need a reliable floor to weather Hurts' absence.

Streaming Spotlight: The Panthers Defense

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are looking to capitalize on the defensive side of the ball, the Carolina Panthers D/ST is emerging as an increasingly interesting streaming option. While they had a rocky start to the year, their recent metrics show a unit capable of forcing turnovers and capitalizing on mistake-prone opponents. Facing an Eagles offense breaking in a backup quarterback under unexpected circumstances gives Carolina a sneaky path to another productive fantasy outing, making them a prime waiver wire target if you stream D/ST units.