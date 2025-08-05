Five Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Value Picks Including Deebo Samuel and More
Fantasy football Championships aren’t won in the first round. They’re won by finding value in the middle and late rounds with players who outperform their ADP and give your lineup that weekly edge. Using FantasyPros ADP rankings, I’ve rounded up a handful of WRs who are flying under the radar in 2025 drafts but could absolutely pop off. Whether it’s a new team, a new quarterback, or just a clear path to targets, these are the guys I'm looking for to fill my flex spots and bench.
Ricky Pearsall (49ers) ADP: WR45 Overall 101
The San Francisco 49ers have placed Ricky Pearsall in the lead role by default with Brandon Aiyuk’s injury, Deebo Samuel’s departure, and Jauan Jennings' absence from camp. In Weeks 17–18 of 2024, Pearsall rose to the occasion with a 23.1% target share, while running routes on over 78% of snaps. That’s starter-level usage in a high-powered offense at a low-end WR4 draft price. I love it when value meets opportunity.
Josh Downs (Colts) ADP: WR49 Overall 121
Josh Downs is quietly poised for a glow-up. He’s earned the trust of the Indianapolis Colts’ staff and has carved out a clear role in the slot, which is perfect for PPR volume. Quarterback Anthony Richardson really struggled with consistency last season, and prevented Downs from reaching his full potential, yet he still managed a respectable fantasy output. If Anthony Richardson can step it up, Downs could become his go-to short-area security blanket, accumulating catches to keep your roster rolling.
Rashid Shaheed (Saints) ADP: WR55 Overall 149
Rashid Shaheed is one of those late-round dart throws that can win you a week with one play. His explosiveness as both a receiver and returner gives him multiple paths to fantasy relevance, and while the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback situation is still shaky, Shaheed’s role as a deep threat is secure. He’s worth stashing in deeper leagues or as a high-upside bench play.
Tre’ Harris (Chargers) ADP: WR54 Overall 141
This Los Angeles Chargers rookie is starting to generate serious buzz. Tre’ Harris looks like the clear WR2 behind Ladd McConkey in Los Angeles, and quarterback Justin Herbert is still Justin Herbert. Harris has been praised for his crisp route-running and his ability to make tough catches. With a clear path to meaningful targets, he’s being undervalued in redraft formats. Don’t be surprised if he ends up outproducing his ADP by several rounds.
Deebo Samuel (Commanders) ADP: WR38 Overall 86
Deebo Samuel’s move to the Washington Commanders in 2025 is setting the stage for a quietly explosive fantasy season with a much clearer path to volume than he had in San Francisco. With Terry McLaurin’s contract in limbo, expect Deebo to see more targets if McLaurin misses time or is traded. That scenario alone could push Samuel into high-target WR2 territory (if not WR1) at far more of a value than his ADP.
Final Thoughts
The wide receivers on this list might not be getting flashy coverage in preseason highlight reels, but they’ve got the talent, opportunity, and upside to become weekly starters or league-winners. Don’t be afraid to grab these WRs a round or two early if you believe in their breakout potential. Sometimes the best picks are the ones everyone else overlooks.