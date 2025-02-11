Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Starting Pitchers 41-45

New Angels SP Yusei Kikuchi’s 2024 between the Blue Jays and Astros



TOR: 4.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, .272 BAA, 26.2 K%



HOU: 2.70 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, .188 BAA, 31.8 K%



10.55 K/9, 7th highest in MLB! Got a nice 3-year $64M deal with LAA. #RepTheHalopic.twitter.com/Zf0Fp4i9oX