Final Full Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections and Rankings: Latest Updates for Key Injuries
The following projections are the final version I will post for Week 10. As of Saturday evening, they reflect all the latest injury and depth-chart-impact news. Each notable riser and faller is noted. Be sure to use the analysis for your toughest start-sit decisions.
Quarterback Changes
- Deshaun Watson is back in place of Shedeur Sanders.
- Kirk Cousins has been inserted and confirmed as the Vikings' Week 10 starter.
Running Back Changes
- Emmett Johnson has quite literally skyrocketed. I will be among the highest fantasy rankers for Johnson in Week 10. Johnson should get a tremendous share of the Chiefs' rushing attack, and I don't think their pass rate will rise much, especially if they lead much of the game.
- Travis Etienne Jr. has been activated to the Saints roster. I expect Kamara and Etienne to split fairly evenly, while Audric Estime is no longer a rosterable fantasy option.
- David Montgomery has been ruled out for Week 10, while Woody Marks has been taken off the Texans' injury report. Marks is a fringe RB1 with Emari Demarcado and Dare Ogunbowale as his backups.
- Tyler Allgeier falls in the projections and rankings, given that Bam Knight will play and steal some of Allgeier's run share, which was 100% in Week 9.
- Tyjae Spears returns to the Titans, which docks Tony Pollard and ends his great run over the past few weeks. I would still start Pollard as a low-end RB2 or Flex option.
Wide Receiver Changes
- Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas have been bumped up in the projections, with rookie wide receiver Chris Bell ruled doubtful.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. has been ruled out, pushing Tank Dell up to WR38. He had nine targets in Week 9 on 22 routes run.
- Nico Collins also benefits from Harrison Jr.' s inactive status, making Collins a WR1.
- Garrett Wilson has cleared concussion protocol, making him a must-start in fantasy football.
- Deebo Samuel is back for the 49ers, and Keenan Allen will suit up after his Tuesday trade. I wouldn't start Allen this week, given he's had about four days to learn the playbook.
- AJ Brown is trending toward playing Sunday morning, but don't expect a full workload. Instead, he clouds the Patriots' WR room and makes it hard to start. If anyone, you should start Douglas as a Flex in a deeper league.
Tight End Changes
- TJ Hockenson makes the only notable change at tight end. He will be out, making Gavin Bartholomew the backup, but he is not viable. Expect Kirk Cousins to pass that much more often to his familiar faces, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.