Hidden Gems: Woody Marks and Three Other Late-Round Fantasy Football Targets With League-Winning Upside

Late-round fantasy picks historically carry a high failure rate. The NFL is inherently a "show-and-prove" league, where unproven players must earn every target and snap they receive. However, hitting on late-round picks requires identifying underlying efficiency, expanding opportunity, and minimizing draft cost.

Here are four high-upside targets offering a strong return on investment at their current draft values.

Jack Bech (WR, Las Vegas Raiders)

After a quiet rookie campaign, a Year 2 surge could be on the horizon for Bech. His profile as a strong possession receiver with reliable hands and red-zone upside positions him as a potentially favored target for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

In 16 games (five starts), Bech posted 20 receptions for 224 yards but failed to get in the end zone. These underwhelming surface stats were largely the byproduct of a dysfunctional offensive environment, bottom-tier quarterback play, and late-season back issues. Prior to Week 17, Bech flashed his true potential during a four-game stretch where he caught 12 passes for 132 yards.

Bech stands as a premium buy-low candidate whose path to increased Year 2 target volume offers a substantial return on investment.

Mason Taylor (TE, New York Jets)

Currently sitting at an ADP of TE32, Taylor is a reliable pass-catcher with room to grow into a full-time starting role. He demonstrated solid hands and crisp route-running as a rookie, showing the versatility to stay on the field as both a receiver and a blocker.

The Jets added Kenyon Sadiq in the draft, and Garrett Wilson also commands a heavy target share. Additionally, the fact they drafted wide receiver Omar Cooper means that Taylor's opportunities may be limited. He was effective during a stint when Wilson was sidelined for a 10-game stretch. Taylor stepped up and led the Jets in receptions for large portions of that span.

What do you think #Jets TE Mason Taylor stat line will be in year 2❓📈 pic.twitter.com/DBKfmH1lNE — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 20, 2026

Taylor will go undrafted in most standard leagues unless targeted specifically, but his ability to function as a QB-friendly target over the middle gives him sneaky late-round appeal.

Jaylin Noel (WR, Houston Texans)

With Christian Kirk departing via free agency, Noel has a direct path to secure a significant portion of snaps lined up in the slot. As a rookie, Noel was used primarily as a return specialist returning punts and kickoffs, but the Texans would like to see him more involved in the offensive game plan. Noel recorded 26 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns while operating deeper down the depth chart. With a defined role in the offensive scheme, Noel should see his target share and overall production increase incrementally. He possesses all the underlying metrics fantasy owners covet in a sleeper.

WR sleeper addition for dynasty startups 💤



These five WRs are going in the Round 16-18 range of dynasty startup drafts.



I wouldn’t call any of them safe, which is why they’re classified as sleepers, but at this stage of the draft, I want a WR who can possibly enter my flex… pic.twitter.com/HjmSH1go7a — Dynasty Angle (@DynastyAngleFF) July 1, 2026

Houston's wide receiver room is deep, which means Noel will have to compete hard through training camp for touches. However, he established immediate chemistry with C.J. Stroud during minicamp, connecting repeatedly as he pushes to become a go-to option. If that minicamp rapport carries over into the regular season, Noel is primed to significantly outperform his virtually nonexistent ADP.

Woody Marks (RB, Houston Texans)

If you are searching for value at the running back position with secured pass-catching work, look no further than Marks. Following the offseason acquisition of David Montgomery, who is slated to handle early-down heavy lifting. Marks locks in as Houston's primary third-down and two-minute-drill back, offering immediate, high-floor PPR FLEX value. Behind an upgraded Texans offensive line, Marks is in a strong position to boost his efficiency and improve upon his 3.59 yards per carry from his rookie year.

Is Woody Marks worth the hype? This deep dive breaks down why he is strictly a handcuff option for your fantasy draft and not a starter. Don't reach on him this year! For more, check out the link in my bio. #FantasyFootball #NFLDraft #WoodyMarks #FFRankings #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/1WCyZ27wic — Jim Coventry (@JimCoventryNFL) July 21, 2026

Offensive coordinator Nick Caley plans to expand Marks' route tree beyond simple backfield checkdowns. Expect the team to align Marks in the slot or out on the boundary to exploit mismatches against linebackers and safeties. Caley also intends to deploy Marks and Montgomery on the field together in split-back sets. This strategy allows Houston to disguise run-pass options (RPOs) while keeping both backs fresh over a 17-game season.

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