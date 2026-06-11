Early Signs Point to Texans Handing Significant Role to Jaylin Noel

The Houston Texans have been ramping up their offseason training over their three days of mandatory minicamp, providing a small snapshot of how this new and improved roster is panning out on both sides of the ball.

Everyone knows how strong the Texans are defensively. And based on their work this offseason, there's no question that they'll be rising to the top of the pack again as one of the best collective units in the NFL.

However, the offensive side of the ball has been the aspect of this roster that's seen many more questions about how exactly it'll shake out. Part of that has leaned upon what the wide receiver depth chart is and who will be following up Nico Collins in terms of target share.

The exact order of that wide receiver hierarchy probably won't be defined until getting closer to training camp. And it might not be truly ironed out until approaching the regular season.

But one name in the Texans' wide receiver room who's already been making waves in their first few practices, both in OTAs and in minicamps, has been wideout Jaylin Noel, who has all the makings of a second-year breakout.

Jaylin Noel Making Plays in Texans' Minicamp

In the first two days of minicamp, Noel wasted no time making his mark as someone to watch both now and leading up to the season.

Noel had multiple catches logged and a touchdown scored on both days of action while running with the first team, and filled in as the team's primary slot option; a role he's often been projected to be in leading into next season.

Another day, another touchdown catch for #Texans receiver Jaylin Noel @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2026

The door is wide open for Noel to have a vastly different opportunity than he was accustomed to in his first season as a pro.

In 2025, he was primarily a special teams contributor as a returner who played well in those reps, as he combined for 60 kick and punt returns, though didn't record a highlight score on either end.

On the offensive side, he had a total of 26 receptions (sixth on the Texans' roster), 292 yards (5th on the Texans), and two touchdowns.

The Texans clearly value Noel more than just a returner. If they didn't, they wouldn't have invested a third-round pick into him back in last year's draft.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But now with veteran slot weapon Christian Kirk now out of the fold and with the San Francisco 49ers, Noel is the clear-cut candidate to claim his targets.

Kirk wasn't a premier option in Houston's offense and battled injury throughout the season, but still had four targets a game coming his way. Noel could find those same looks and be an even more explosive, productive option in doing so. That's a big asset to have in this Houston offense.

And without Kirk, the only real competition Noel faces for that WR3 spot is Lewis Bond, their sixth-round rookie, or Tank Dell, who's more likely to see his snaps on the outside, and could face a bit of a slower ramp-up process at the beginning of the year after a long injury absence. That puts Noel right in line for a big year of production.

Noel is More Than Ready for the Expanded Opportunity

Noel is clearly eager to undergo the next step in his development process too.

Having been able to grow individually and study the Texans' offense in a lesser role throughout the past year since being drafted, this coming season now marks the perfect time for Noel to see a spike in his reps; something that both the Houston staff and Noel himself feel confident in taking on.

"Looking forward to it a lot," Noel said of his expanded role, via Big Sarge Media. "Being able to be a gamechanger, being able to make big plays, I think that's what I bring to the Texans. So, just go out there, roll, and be myself."

Houston Texans WR Jaylin Noel says he is ready for a more expansive role heading into year two. #Texans #BigSargeMedia - 🎥 @NoelJaylin13 pic.twitter.com/mJtPrIMS6Z — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) June 8, 2026

If Noel can fill in as expected in the Texans' slot next to dominant vertical threats on the outside like Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, this Houston scoring attack begins to look a lot stronger than last year's group pretty quickly.

And if this defense can still hold up their end of the bargain, that offensive jump will be exactly what Houston needs to get over the hump in truly reaching their Super Bowl ceiling.

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