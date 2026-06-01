Why Jack Bech Is Breakout Candidate for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any help they can get at the wide receiver spot.

They addressed the position minimally in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, signing Jalen Nailor to a notable contract and drafting Oregon's Malik Benson in the sixth round. These moves signal that they hope to drive internal growth through in-house talent.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Among that talent is Jack Bech, a second-year man out of TCU who was a second-round pick just a year ago. While he came in as a promising prospect, he didn't see much action in his rookie year.

With a better offensive system and improved quarterback play around him, Bech has the chance to break out and be a main contributor for Las Vegas' passing game.

Here's why.

Jack Bech: Breakout Candidate?

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bech only had 20 receptions for 224 yards last season, appearing in all 17 games and starting five. He started three of the last four games of the year as the team shifted away from contending and instead gave young players more snaps.

He should see much more action this season, now having a year under his belt. He had a solid game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, catching six passes for 50 yards against one of the best defenses in the league.

Why It Will Work

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

At this point, Bech is essentially still a prospect because he hasn't established himself in the league yet. So, our pre-draft understanding of him still stands.

As a prospect, Bech was an intriguing blend of production and physical traits, so the Raiders hope Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme, one that helped Jaxon Smith-Njigba win Offensive Player of the Year, can unlock his potential.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

Bech is 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds with good speed, route-running ability, and supreme athleticism. He isn't afraid to be physical at the top of his routes, but he can also turn on the burners and speed past defensive backs on go routes if necessary.

With a full skill set that should translate to the modern NFL, the Raiders have a chance at a player who can be a serious piece for this offense. It won't hurt to have better quarterback play from Kirk Cousins and eventually Fernando Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

It didn't go well for him in his rookie season, but that was hardly his fault, as the coaching staff did not put him in a position to succeed. With better pieces around him and a staff that will know how to utilize his skills, we could see a major breakout from Bech.