Print This Cheat Sheet For Your Fantasy Football Draft This Weekend

The 2025 fantasy football season is just around the corner and with so many drafts this weekend, it’s time to release another update to our rankings and projections. If you are participating in a PPR format, this cheat sheet is for you.
Quarterback Rankings
At the quarterback position, you’ll be surprised to see a name other than Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen at the top of the list. But after his sensational rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders, we’re expecting another league-winning performance from Jayden Daniels in 2025. A sophomore slump is out of the question, even if Terry McLaurin holds out (which we don’t expect to happen). The Commanders brought in another solid weapon in former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, which should result in an electrifying offense in the nation’s capital.
Daniels brings the “it factor” to the Commanders’ offense. Even as an active runner, he has eyes up with the mindset to move the ball via the pass.
Sliding into QB1 territory at our QB11 overall is none other than Vikings second-year passer J.J. McCarthy. The former Michagin Wolverine has the tools to impact this offense right out of the gate. High-stakes fantasy drafters have taken notice, pushing him up to the QB17 range this summer. While there’s sure to be a learning curve, his combination of arm talent, mobility, and the chance to start all 17 games gives him a legitimate shot at 4,500 total yards and 30+ touchdowns—numbers that would put him right in the Sam Darnold (4,531/36) conversation.
Running Back Rankings
There are a few surprises in this list of running backs but Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs topping the list isn’t one of them. Despite Saquon Barkley’s ridiculous 2024 season, Gibbs still finished as the RB1 in PPR formats. He had a floor of 25.00 fantasy points in six games, five of which ended the year. Right now, fantasy managers are drafting Gibbs, Barkley, and Bijan Robinson around the same spot, but we expect Gibbs to protect his crown as the top back.
You’ll see Christian McCaffrey quite high on this list and although there are always injury concerns, fantasy drafters can get the former perennial top pick at a nice discount. If you have faith that CMC will avoid the injury bug, snagging him at the backend of Round 1 or the beginning of Round 2 could pay significant dividends.
Breece Hall rounds out our top 10 running backs despite a lackluster 2024 campaign. The opportunity for Hall will be different this year due to Justin Fields stealing carries and touchdowns. In addition, New York will have a pullback in their passing attempts, lowering Hall’s value in receiving production. However, the talent is absolutely there and Hall should finally eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in 2025.
Wide Receiver Rankings
As much as we adore Ja’Marr Chase, he’s not wearing our crown as the top wideout for the 2025 NFL season. Don’t get us wrong—if you want to snag Chase at No. 1 overall, you won’t hear us protesting—but it’s tough to imagine him outdoing last year’s historic triple crown run. He’s still firmly planted in our top three, but the throne this year belongs to none other than the Los Angeles Rams’ rising star, Puka Nacua.
If you stretched Nacua’s production from his final 10 regular-season games over a full 17-week slate, he’d have finished as fantasy’s WR2—trailing only Chase. His bruising, post-catch style does carry some durability questions (college foot fracture in 2019, multiple 2022 ailments, and a knee hiccup last season), but the upside is undeniable.
The Rams scheme him into catches everywhere—sideline, slot, screens, you name it—making him one of the league’s most target-rich receivers. Despite ranking just sixth among WRs in early July, that feels criminally low for a player with his role in one of football’s most receiver-friendly offenses. Nacua has a realistic shot at a 120/1,500/8 line, but fantasy managers may need to grip the wheel tight if they want him to stay on the road all season.
Tight End Rankings
Brock Bowers burst onto the scene and emerged as the new king of the tight end position. And that won’t change in 2025. Grasping the true edge of an elite tight end can be tricky—especially during those high-stakes, late-season stretches when league titles and overall championships hang in the balance. But with Bowers, fantasy managers can bank on a rock-solid 100-catch floor, north of 1,000 yards, and the very real potential for a scoring spike. In fact, in 2024, only seven wide receivers topped Bowers in PPR points—a testament to just how rare his weekly advantage can be.
With draft day fast approaching, this cheat sheet provides you the clearest roadmap to building a championship-caliber roster in 2025. Whether you’re chasing upside, locking in proven studs, or hunting for that late-round sleeper, these projections and rankings will be your ultimate weapon for dominating the season ahead.