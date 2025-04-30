Ranking NFL Offenses: Cincinnati Bengals
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
The combination of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase helped win many fantasy leagues last year. In the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals locked up its two star wide receivers in an effort to win a Super Bowl Championship.
Cincinnati Bengals Starting Lineup
QB Joe Burrow
RB1 Chase Brown
RB2 Zack Moss
WR1 Ja’Marr Chase
WR2 Tee Higgins
WR3 Andrei Iosivas
TE Mike Gesicki
WR4 Jermaine Burton
6. Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Outlook
When looking for a trusted asset last season, Joe Burrow stood tall for Week 9 to Week 17 over eight games, highlighted by three touchdowns or more in each matchup and a five-game winning streak to end the year. Unfortunately, the Bengals fell one win away from the postseason.
Cincinnati averaged 43.2 passes over his final nine starts with 3,020 combined yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He completed 70.0% of his passes in 11 of his 17 starts, including his last six matchups.
Burrow can’t match some of the top quarterbacks in rushing stats, but he can move chains on the ground with some value in scoring. His receiving weapons and passing opportunity make him a player to fight for in 2025, as he has the tools to be the best quarterback in the land if his top two wideouts can stay on the field for 17 games.
The rise of Cincinnati’s offense paralleled an uptick in usage and touches by Chase Brown. Over an eight-game stretch, he had a floor of 15 touches while having 20 chances or more in seven contests. Brown rushed for over 100 yards in one game (27/120) but reached 90 combined yards in all eight of his final starts. His season ended late in Week 17 due to an ankle issue. Based on his last season usage, Chase looks poised to make a run at a top-five running back if the Bengals give him more scoring chances at the goal line.
Ja’Marr Chase comes off his best season, where he set career highs in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708), touchdowns (17), and targets (175). A good portion of his output (41/752/9) came over matchups (6/118/2, 10/193/2, 11/264/3, and 14/177/2). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his 17 starts. The wide receiver rankings start with Chase this year. He has $161 million reasons to be motivated in 2025.
Despite missing 10 games over the past two seasons, the Bengals gave Tee Higgins a four-year extension for $115 million, giving one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league. He comes off a competitive season in catches (73) and targets (109) while setting a new top in touchdowns (10). His top impact game (11/131/3) came in Week 17. Higgins has the tools and explosiveness to be a top 10 wide receiver, but it requires a full season of games.
When Higgins was out of the lineup last season, Mike Gesicki posted two competitive games (7/91 and 5/100/2). He also had three other winning days (7/73, 10/86, and 8/68). Unfortunately, his down days led to fewer than 6.00 fantasy points in six other matchups.
The missing link for Cincinnati's success in the offensive categories is developing their third receiver (Jermaine Burton). In 2025, Cincinnati's top four offensive players will be drafted inside the first 35 selections. The Bengals players will be a fantasy gold mine again this season.
More Fantasy Football News:
Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Jets
Ranking Fantasy Football Offenses: New England Patriots
Fantasy Football: Best NFL Landing Spots For Incoming Rookies
Fantasy Football: Worst NFL Landing Spots For Incoming Rookies