Ranking NFL Offenses: Baltimore Ravens
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
The Baltimore Ravens continue to search for that elusive Super Bowl appearance with Lamar Jackson behind center, but their offense was much more rounded last season with the addition of Derrick Henry and the development of Rashod Bateman.
Baltimore Ravens Starting Lineup
QB Lamar Jackson
RB1 Derrick Henry
RB2 Justice Hill
WR1 Zay Flowers
WR2 Rashod Bateman
WR3 DeAndre Hopkins
TE1 Mark Andrews
TE2 Isaiah Likely
4. Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Outlook
Jackson comes off a season where he set career highs in all passing categories, highlighted by his 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. More importantly, he pushed his yards per pass attempts to new heights (8.8), thanks to a sharp increase in completions of 40 yards or more (14).
His consistency and floor were elite last season (five games with over 30.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdowns), with 12 other matchups resulting in at least 20.00 fantasy points (including the postseason). He did all of this while averaging only 18.4 completions and 27.4 pass attempts.
The Ravens' ability to run, control the clock, and score in close on the ground hurts their overall scoring ceiling in some games; thus, the fourth-ranked offense out of the gate before the heavy 2025 fantasy research is done. Jackson had the most trusted receiving weapons in his career, and he continues to add quarterback scoring value via the run. He’ll be the first fantasy quarterback drafted in most leagues this year.
Derrick Henry had some games where his opportunity was lower than expected due to game score and offensive flow. He often saved his day with a touchdown (scored 15 games) despite having a five-game scoreless streak from Week 12 to Week 16 when fantasy teams needed him the most. He opened the year with a TD in 11 consecutive starts, and ended the season with six more scores over four contests.
The Ravens gave him plenty of touches (20.3 per game – including the playoffs), but they also rotated in Justice Hill. As a result, Henry only had five games with over 25 touches. Baltimore gave him only 24 targets on the year, which invites some dull showings when he doesn’t hit pay dirt. Hill has a fantasy thorn to Henry at times, but his success in yards per rush (4.9) and yards per catch (9.1) showcased his talent and gave Baltimore a much-needed weapon in the passing game (42/383/3).
As great as 2024 was for Baltimore’s offense, Zay Flowers didn’t have as much growth as expected. He finished with three fewer catches (74) than his rookie campaign (77) while playing one game. On the positive side, his yards per catch (14.3) jumped by 3.2 yards. Scoring (4 TDs) was an issue, partly due to his possession-type style once the Ravens reached the red zone, where Baltimore turned up their focus on the red game.
Flowers slipped 25th in fantasy scoring (209.80) in PPR leagues while offering a wider disaster/boom split (six games with under 7.5 fantasy points and two outcomes with over 20.00 fantasy points). I expect him to be a slight value this year, but Baltimore does have more weapons to compete for the football.
Rashod Bateman won’t jump off the fantasy page based on his 40th ranking in scoring (174.60) in PPR formats, but his overall skill set was much improved. He scored on 21.6% of his catches (51 – including the postseason) while making more big plays (16.6 yards per catch).
On the downside, the Ravens gave him five targets or fewer in 16 of his 19 starts, creating too many empty fantasy days. Bateman only had one game with over five catches (6/54/1) while offering only two other impact days (4/121/1 and 3/80/2).
I like his direction, but he relies on touchdowns and long catches to drive a respectable floor. Batemon would be a much more attractive fantasy option in another offense with more passing chances, but would he have more space to catch the ball?
The theme for Mark Andrews was a lack of opportunity. When at his best in 2021, he was the top receiving dog in this offense (107/1,361/9 on 153 targets). In 2025, Baltimore looked his way only 79 times over 19 games (4.2 per game). Andrews helped his fantasy value over his final 14 starts by scoring 11 touchdowns despite having only 65 targets and 52 catches.
Isaiah Likely (42/477/6) was a factor in the regression of stats by Andrews, but his best production came in three games (9/111/1, 4/75, and 4/73/1). The Ravens will feature their tight ends in their passing game, with an uptick in scoring value in the red zone.
The Ravens’ offense averaged over 30 points in 2024, creating fantasy value for many players. I expect them to be a high-scoring offense again this year, but the receiving pie lacks volume of chances, making each receiving option challenging to time for big games.
