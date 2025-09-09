Fantasy Sports

Aaron Rodgers and 3 More QBs to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 2

With the first week of action in the books, these quarterbacks enter Week 2 with matchups that make them strong starting options.

Michael Rovetto

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 2 of the fantasy football season is here, and with it comes our first real look at what’s signal and what’s noise.

After an offseason of projections and a chaotic opening slate, managers now have at least one week of data to work with, though one week of action rarely tells the whole story. For quarterbacks, the line between a matchup-winning performance and a lineup sinker remains razor-thin.

The elite options are still locked into lineups without hesitation, but the middle tier is where decisions can make or break a week. Matchups, offensive schemes and early trends from Week 1 all play a role in separating strong streamers from risky fades.

This week, several quarterbacks are positioned to take advantage of favorable circumstances, whether it’s exploitable defenses, offensive upgrades or game environments that project plenty of scoring. If you’re looking to gain an edge under center, these signal-callers warrant strong consideration in Week 2.

Justin Fields (Jets) vs. Bills 

Fields made my sit list for Week 1 and clearly took that personally. He passed for 218 yards and rushed for another 48 yards while scoring three total touchdowns, two of which were on the ground. It was great to see the Jets commit to running the ball, as it played to Fields’ strength. Fields gets a Bills defense that can be exploited in Week 2. Buffalo surrendered 238 rushing yards to the Ravens in Week 1 and will likely struggle again to contain another dual-threat under center. Fields and his rushing ability give fantasy managers a strong floor, and he should be in lineups this week. 

Drake Maye (Patriots) vs. Dolphins 

Maye was solid in the Patriots' season opener, as he passed for 287 yards and a touchdown. He helped score their lone touchdown against the Raiders, connecting with DeMario Douglas for a goal-line score. Maye matches up against the Dolphins, who gave up nearly 300 total yards and three total touchdowns to Daniel Jones in Week 1. Miami’s secondary is especially weak, and Maye should have no problem exploiting it in Week 2.  

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) vs. Seahawks

Rodgers was stellar against the Jets in his Steelers debut, as he threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-32 victory. He also completed 73.3% of his passes and didn’t turn the ball over. The 41-year-old gunslinger proved he still has something left in the tank by pushing the ball downfield and into tight coverage. Now he gets a Seahawks defense that allowed Brock Purdy to throw for 277 yards and two touchdowns with a 74% completion rate in Week 1 despite George Kittle and Jauan Jennings both leaving the contest. I like Rodgers as a start against them as he continues his revenge tour. 

Matthew Stafford (Rams) vs. Titans 

Stafford turned in an under-the-radar great performance in Week 1. The 37-year-old passed for 245 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers against a solid Texans defense. Stafford gets the Titans defense in Week 2, which was middle of the pack in fantasy points awarded to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. However, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are a difficult matchup for anyone. In deeper leagues or superflex formats, I especially like Stafford to outscore his projection. 

Read More Fantasy Content

feed

Published |Modified
Michael Rovetto
MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em