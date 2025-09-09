Aaron Rodgers and 3 More QBs to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 2
Week 2 of the fantasy football season is here, and with it comes our first real look at what’s signal and what’s noise.
After an offseason of projections and a chaotic opening slate, managers now have at least one week of data to work with, though one week of action rarely tells the whole story. For quarterbacks, the line between a matchup-winning performance and a lineup sinker remains razor-thin.
The elite options are still locked into lineups without hesitation, but the middle tier is where decisions can make or break a week. Matchups, offensive schemes and early trends from Week 1 all play a role in separating strong streamers from risky fades.
This week, several quarterbacks are positioned to take advantage of favorable circumstances, whether it’s exploitable defenses, offensive upgrades or game environments that project plenty of scoring. If you’re looking to gain an edge under center, these signal-callers warrant strong consideration in Week 2.
Justin Fields (Jets) vs. Bills
Fields made my sit list for Week 1 and clearly took that personally. He passed for 218 yards and rushed for another 48 yards while scoring three total touchdowns, two of which were on the ground. It was great to see the Jets commit to running the ball, as it played to Fields’ strength. Fields gets a Bills defense that can be exploited in Week 2. Buffalo surrendered 238 rushing yards to the Ravens in Week 1 and will likely struggle again to contain another dual-threat under center. Fields and his rushing ability give fantasy managers a strong floor, and he should be in lineups this week.
Drake Maye (Patriots) vs. Dolphins
Maye was solid in the Patriots' season opener, as he passed for 287 yards and a touchdown. He helped score their lone touchdown against the Raiders, connecting with DeMario Douglas for a goal-line score. Maye matches up against the Dolphins, who gave up nearly 300 total yards and three total touchdowns to Daniel Jones in Week 1. Miami’s secondary is especially weak, and Maye should have no problem exploiting it in Week 2.
Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) vs. Seahawks
Rodgers was stellar against the Jets in his Steelers debut, as he threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-32 victory. He also completed 73.3% of his passes and didn’t turn the ball over. The 41-year-old gunslinger proved he still has something left in the tank by pushing the ball downfield and into tight coverage. Now he gets a Seahawks defense that allowed Brock Purdy to throw for 277 yards and two touchdowns with a 74% completion rate in Week 1 despite George Kittle and Jauan Jennings both leaving the contest. I like Rodgers as a start against them as he continues his revenge tour.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) vs. Titans
Stafford turned in an under-the-radar great performance in Week 1. The 37-year-old passed for 245 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers against a solid Texans defense. Stafford gets the Titans defense in Week 2, which was middle of the pack in fantasy points awarded to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. However, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are a difficult matchup for anyone. In deeper leagues or superflex formats, I especially like Stafford to outscore his projection.