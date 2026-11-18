There is a group of fantasy football defenses that are set up to have disaster performances in Week 11. Here are four of those defenses that all fantasy managers should avoid having in their starting lineups this week.

Washington Commanders

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders' defense is due to have a terrible outing in Week 11, with their opponent being the Cincinnati Bengals. This season, Cincinnati has had one of the most lethal passing attacks in the NFL, with both WR Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins being two of the top-performing WRs in fantasy football. They both could have big games against the Commanders, who have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. This season, they are allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL:244.8.

Dallas Cowboys

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (91) and linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) react after a missed extra point by Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys defense is far past the line of their being any optimism of them turning things around, as they should continue to be one of the leagues’s worst defense against an improving Tennessee Titans’ offense on Sunday. Tennessee's offense, despite having a slow start to the season, has rapidly turned things around. In their last three games, they are tied for averaging the 11th most points per game in the NFL, 27.7. They have played good complementary football through that stretch, with their run game especially doing well. Their RB1, Tony Pollard, is in the midst of his best stretch of football since he joined the Titans.

In the Titans' last three games, they are averaging the seventh most rushing yards per game in the league: 134.7. They should have another big offensive game on the ground against Dallas, who are allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL:154.4.

Miami Dolphins

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson (44) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For anyone who may be tempted to start the Miami Dolphins defense in fantasy based on how they played last week, do not. The Dolphins in Week 10 ranked tied for D/ST3. They should have a much worse result this week, with their opponent being the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have been a poor opponent for most fantasy defenses this season. They are averaging the most points per game in the NFL, 31.9. That alone is a simple reason to steer clear of playing Miami. Further adding a reason not to play them is that the Dolphins will be rolling out QB Kyle McCord. The Dolphins’ offense may have a tough time staying on the field with him under center, giving further opportunity for the Bills' offense to have a big game.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) spins and waves his hand after Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) missed a field goal Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are ranked D/ST26 for fantasy football this season, and they should not have a bright-spot outing in Week 11 when they play the Houston Texans. The Texans' offense is a bit of a heater currently. They are averaging the eighth-most points per game in the NFL over their last three-game stretch, 29.7. A key reason for that is their passing game. That part of their offense should continue to do well against the Colts, whose passing defense is currently trending down.

In the Texans' last three games, they are averaging the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 245.3. Over Indianapolis’ last three games, they are giving up the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 242.3.

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