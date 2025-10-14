Justin Fields and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 7

Jaxson Dart finished 17 of 25 for 195 yards and a TD in a win over the Eagles.



Dart added 58 rush yards with 46 coming on 6 scrambles, including a 20-yd TD. Dart is the 2nd QB with a scramble TD pass & rush in a game this season (the other was Josh Allen).



