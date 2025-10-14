Justin Fields and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 7
Not every quarterback matchup is worth trusting in NFL Week 7. While some passers are heating up against vulnerable defenses, others face situations that could cool off their fantasy production in a hurry.
Challenging road environments, improved secondaries and lingering offensive issues all come into play this week. A few quarterbacks have struggled to stay consistent under pressure, while conservative game plans or run-heavy scripts could limit others.
With stars like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen on bye, fantasy managers may feel the temptation to roll the dice, but not every gamble will pay off. Avoiding the wrong start can be just as valuable as finding the right one. Here are four quarterbacks better left on the bench in Week 7.
Justin Fields (Jets) vs. Panthers
Fields was one of my sits in Week 6, but his performance was much worse than even I expected. He completed 9-of-17 passes for just 45 yards, adding 31 yards on the ground with no touchdowns. The Panthers provide another tough matchup for Fields in Week 7, as they rank 23rd in fantasy points given up to the QB position. Not to mention, Garrett Wilson is now out for multiple weeks with a hyperextended knee. Through six games, Wilson has over four times as many targets (56) as the Jets’ second-leading wide receiver, Josh Reynolds (12). Fields being without his star pass-catcher is a good enough reason to bench him in Week 7.
Brock Purdy (49ers) vs. Falcons
Purdy can potentially return from his lingering toe injury in Week 7 vs. the Falcons. Mac Jones has done a formidable job starting in his place, but Purdy has undoubtedly earned his right to return as QB1. However, he will do so against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Atlanta boasts the No. 1 pass defense, as it gives up a league-low 139.4 passing yards per game. It also ranks 29th in fantasy points given up to opposing QBs per game. Not to mention the 49ers' offense has lingering injuries everywhere, especially at the pass-catcher positions. Jauan Jennings played with five broken ribs vs. Tampa Bay, and Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle aren’t guaranteed to return this week.
Jaxson Dart (Giants) @ Broncos
Dart showed the world his ability on Thursday night vs. the Eagles, where he accounted for more than 250 total yards and two total touchdowns. A big reason behind his fantasy success since being named the Giants’ starter is his usage as a runner. However, Dart faces an uphill battle against the Broncos' defense in Week 7. Denver ranks 31st in fantasy points given up to opposing QBs per game and also allows the third-fewest passing yards per game (165.2). Dart should remain on the bench this week until a more advantageous matchup comes around.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans
Darnold is playing at an elite level, averaging 278.2 passing yards and 2.2 passing touchdowns per game the last five weeks. However, he has his toughest matchup of the season in Week 7 vs. the Texans. Houston has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing QBs and the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (175.2). It has even allowed a league-low three passing touchdowns to five interceptions thus far. Darnold shouldn’t be started this week, although better weeks are ahead.
