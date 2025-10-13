Brock Purdy Injury Update Gives Boost to 49ers in Odds vs. Falcons in NFL Week 7
The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a ton of injuries in the 2025 season, but there’s a chance they could get a major piece of their offense back in Week 7.
Brock Purdy reportedly has a “chance” to play in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons despite the fact that he’s been dealing with a turf toe injury since Week.
Purdy has appeared in just two games this season, leading the 49ers to a 1-1 record in his starts.
The 49ers are set as 3.5-point favorites at home in the latest odds for Week 7 at DraftKings, a positive sign for Purdy’s chances of playing. Last week, with Purdy up in the air, the 49ers were set as underdogs against Tampa Bay and moved to bigger dogs as it became clearer the starting quarterback would not play.
Mac Jones has filled in admirably for Purdy, leading the 49ers to a 3-1 record in his starts.
However, the former first-round pick turned in his worst showing of the season in the team’s Week 6 loss to Tampa Bay, failing to throw a touchdown while getting picked off twice. Jones has six scores to three picks this season.
Getting Purdy back would be a major help for a San Fran offense that has spent time without George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings at points this season.
The Falcons have yet to play in Week 6 — they have a Monday night matchup with Buffalo — so it’s possible these odds could move after that game.
For now, Schefter’s report seems to have given oddsmakers some optimism that San Fran will be closer to full strength on offense in Week 7.
