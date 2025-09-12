Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Rome Odunze Outshines Hollywood Brown
Start/Sit decisions tend to get the best, and the worst of us. I have lost many weeks to bad decisions. I have lost many weeks to good decisions made by others. I have lost weeks to bad decisions that ends up as good ones by my opponents. So yes, I lose in the worst ways, but I have won in great ways as well. Two wide receivers with rising stock right now are Hollywood Brown and Rome Odunze. I will debate the value of each of them approaching Week 2.
Rome Odunze vs Lions
On the scouting report of Rome Odunze, he is a versatile receiver that can go short-medium-long and he lines up out left-right-center. Odunze does it all. As far as this week's matchup, that will find him seeing every inch of the Lions secondary at Ford Field.
It is hard to very accurately project the Lions secondary, but it is notable that they allowed the 2nd most passing yards per game among all defenses in 2024. The team adds Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator, but we all know his time in New Orleans was not good.
Against the Lions in 2024, Odunze had two different games. His first appearance achieved just 2 Catches for 25 Yards on 6 Targets. He improved a little bit in their 2nd game for 4 Catches for 77 Yards on 7 Targets. Last week, Rome Odunze had a 25.7% target share against the Vikings.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: WR40
Hollywood Brown vs Eagles
As Xavier Worthy went down in Week 1, Hollywood Brown finally earned his shine in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. In the NFL's Sao Paulo YouTube game, Hollywood Brown ended up carding 10 Catches for 99 Yards on a stunning 16 Targets. This was a 41% target share.
Now that Xavier Worthy is listed as doubtful to play this Sunday, Hollywood Brown looks for another prime role in the offense. The Chiefs depth chart this Sunday projects to look like: Hollywood Brown-Tyquan Thornton-JuJu Smith-Schuster. It is very clear where the vlaue lies in that.
On Sunday, this Eagles will be the Chiefs opponent as a Super Bowl rematch ensues for America's Game of the Week. When previewing the WR/CB matchup, Hollywood Brown projects to see a little bit of everyone. That will be Cooper DeJean, Adoree Jackson, and Quinyon Mitchell. In 2024, this was an Eagles unit that was elite, allowing the 2nd fewest yards per game to opposing wide receivers. The only change they made — Darius Slay leaves, Adoree Jackson comes in.
Unfortunately for us, Hollywood Brown has not faced the Eagles in any game since 2022, so we do not have much to go off of here. His average depth of target has lingered below 10 yards with the Chiefs, about average. All I can say is that this is a tough matchup for Brown. He will have a solid target share, but against a tough defense, his upside is quite limited.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: WR53
Start Em, Sit Em: Rome Odunze vs Hollywood Brown
I think this case makes itself. Rome Odunze has the more favorable matchup by a longshot. Hollywood Brown projects a higher target share, but with much more risk in his matchup. Remember, Brown only made his Chiefs debut in Week 16 of 2024.
Rome Odunze is definitely a better start than Hollywood Brown in NFL Week 2.