The NFC presents two star wideouts deserving of a start for Week 11 fantasy football lineups. Deebo Samuel and Jordyn Tyson are coming off stellar performances last week, presenting compelling start cases for favorable Week 11 matchups.

Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers took down the Dallas Cowboys with a dominant offensive performance. The veteran wideout hauled in each of his three targets for 31 receiving yards with a touchdown, and led the team in rushing with 78 rushing yards and a second score on the ground. He mustered a season-high 25.9 PPR points, good for a WR5 finish.

Tyson and the New Orleans Saints suffered a narrow loss against the Carolina Panthers, but the rookie wideout mustered a memorable breakout performance. He managed 11 catches over 13 targets, racking up 80 receiving yards and 19.0 fantasy points. Tyson posted a WR12 finish, elevating expectations heading into Week 11.

Both Tyson and Samuel are reliable WR2/FLEX options for lineups this week, but who should fantasy mangers defer to in Week 11?

The Case for Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite missing a few games, Samuel has been one of the most consistent receivers in fantasy this season. He's eclipsed the 15.0-point mark in four of his six games so far this season, racking up 393 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns during that span.

49ers' WR1 Mike Evans is still dealing with an achilles injury that could hamper his availability against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, and Samuel could sustain his lead role among San Francisco's receiving corps.

Considering his cemented role, there's reason to believe Samuel could generate greater volume in a tough matchup against one of football's top defensive units. With this role, another 15.0-point outing feels well within reach for the star wideout.

The Case Against Samuel

The 49ers will defend their NFC-best 8-1 record with a tough matchup in Week 11. Minnesota will go on the road, boasting the No. 2 pass defense in the entire NFL through nine games. The Vikings have held teams under 200 passing yards in seven of their last eight games, which could hamper Samuel's value if San Francisco leans on the run.

Minnesota's defense is ranked 17th against the run and with backup running back Kaelon Black finding his stride, he and McCaffrey could shoulder the vast majority of the offensive workload for the 49ers' offense on Sunday.

The Case for Jordyn Tyson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson has already emerged as one of Tyler Shough's favorite targets in New Orleans' passing game, and should sustain his encouraging volume against the Chicago Bears. His 13 targets led all Saints pass-catchers in Week 10, and considering Chicago's inconsistency defending the pass this season, Tyson could muster another 10-target day.

The Bears have allowed 310 or more passing yards in three games this season, and the Saints have been one of the NFL's most pass-heavy offenses throughout the season, ranked second in attempts. Tyson will see plenty of looks against an inconsistent secondary, the question will be raised over his efficiency with such volume.

The Case Against Tyson

The Saints' first-round rookie is averaging just 7.3 yards per reception over his first two games, a trend that could limit his high-end production, even with expanded volume. With Chris Olave cemented as the team's WR1, Tyson could face another week of inconsistency despite his surge in target share.

Despite some inconsistency against the pass, Chicago's defense has limited opposing offenses to just 20.4 points per game, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.

The Verdict

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Tyson's breakout was encouraging, I feel much more confident in rolling with Samuel as a WR2/FLEX option in Week 11. He's strung together consistent output despite two quiet performances and some absences, and will be a key contributor in San Francisco's gameplan for one of the week's primetime showdowns.

Samuel broke free on a 70-yard touchdown scamper in the run game, building a safe fantasy floor thanks to his versatile role. If Evans is ruled out ahead of Sunday night's clash, Samuel's start case will only build for Week 11.

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